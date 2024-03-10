Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'

Arab leaders are ready to recognize Israel and begin rebuilding the region if there is a ceasefire, President Joe Biden told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart in an exclusive interview on the Saturday show.

"I've spoken with the majority of Arab leaders, from Saudi Arabia to Egypt to Jordan, they're all prepared to fully recognize Israel and begin to rebuild the region," Biden said.

His focus was on securing a temporary cease-fire over Ramadan and on working with Arab leaders and Israel on "what comes after Gaza," he said.

A Hamas delegation left talks in Cairo without a cease-fire deal last week, as hostage talks deadlocked, according to officials familiar with the matter. Israel did not send a delegation to Cairo, but discussed the same framework at talks in Paris.

Egypt and Jordan already recognize the state of Israel, and have done so for decades. Saudi Arabia reneged on U.S.-mediated attempts to normalize relations with Israel last year, following Israel's invasion of Gaza. In February, it reiterated it would not normalize relations with Israel until the West recognized a Palestinian state.