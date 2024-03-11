Israel-Hamas war live updates: Ramadan begins with no cease-fire in Gaza

What we know
- The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun in much of the world, with no sign of the cease-fire the U.S. has been pushing for, mounting fears of a famine in the Gaza Strip and concerns that tensions could erupt around holy sites in Jerusalem.
- A U.S. army vessel carrying equipment to build a pier off the Palestinian enclave's coast has left for the Mediterranean, but the first ship carrying 200 tons of food aid remains docked in Cyprus. Aid agencies have criticized the plan for a maritime humanitarian corridor, saying it falls far short of meeting the needs of Gaza's population of 2.2 million.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his policies after President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with MSNBC that he was "hurting Israel more than helping." Netanyahu also vowed to move ahead with plans for a military offensive in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where some 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering.
Death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 rises to 31,112, health ministry says
At least 31,112 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military assault of the besieged enclave after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks, the enclave's health ministry said today.
Another 72,760 people have been injured since the war began, it added in a statement on Telegram.
The ministry said that at least 67 people were killed and another 106 injured in the last 24 hours, with a number of victims still trapped under rubble.
NBC News has not independently verified the numbers.
New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza
The Spanish organization Open Arms and Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen are preparing a joint mission to get aid into Gaza, with plans to deliver food aid through a newly-secured maritime corridor.