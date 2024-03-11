Israel-Hamas war live updates: Ramadan begins with no cease-fire in Gaza

At least 31,112 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military assault of the besieged enclave after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks, the enclave's health ministry said today.

Another 72,760 people have been injured since the war began, it added in a statement on Telegram.

The ministry said that at least 67 people were killed and another 106 injured in the last 24 hours, with a number of victims still trapped under rubble.

NBC News has not independently verified the numbers.