Israel-Hamas war live updates: First Gaza aid ship leaves Cyprus port

What we know
- A ship carrying 200 tons of food aid to the Gaza Strip left a port in Cyprus this morning, the first to set sail as part of an effort by the U.S. and allies to open a maritime humanitarian corridor and bring relief to a population aid groups say is on the brink of famine.
- The Israeli military said it is still trying to confirm whether it killed one of Hamas' top commanders in an airstrike on an underground compound in central Gaza over the weekend. Marwan Issa is believed to be the militant group's No. 3.
- The start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in much of the world has focused attention on Jerusalem, where there is rising concern of tensions around the Al-Aqsa mosque.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 31,000 , according to the enclave's Health Ministry, including at least 25 people who have died of starvation . The Israeli military said at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Gaza aid ship sets sail from Cypus port
An Open Arms aid vessel, pictured here in the Cypriot port of Larnaca yesterday, has set sail this morning for Gaza.
The ship is carrying 200 tons of food aid provided by World Central Kitchen as part of a pilot project to open a new maritime humanitarian corridor.
Rising concerns over tensions in East Jerusalem as Ramadan begins with no cease-fire in sight
JERUSALEM — The sun was shining over the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City today as the first full day of Ramadan began — but with no cease-fire in sight, the war in Gaza cast a heavy shadow over the start of the holy month, with fears of tensions rising around the revered Al-Aqsa mosque.
Israeli border police patrolled the streets of the Old City’s Muslim quarter — an area that is usually bustling with people and adorned with lights, lanterns and decorations during Ramadan.
It was markedly quiet today, with no signs of celebration as small groups of worshippers made their way to Al-Aqsa, the third-holiest site in Islam, for noon prayers.
For Muslims around the world, Ramadan is “the most important month for us,” shopkeeper Jamil Halwani said. But this year, he said, the usual “joy of Ramadan,” a time of fasting, prayer, service, introspection and gathering, was absent.