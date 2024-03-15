Israel-Hamas war live updates: Aid ship arrives in Gaza; war Cabinet to discuss new Hamas cease-fire proposal

What we know
- A private aid ship that has been chugging slowly across the Mediterranean Sea arrived in Gaza today. The Open Arms vessel is towing a barge containing flour, rice and protein to the enclave where five months of war have left around a quarter of its 2.3 million residents “one step away” from famine, according to the United Nations.
- Israel's war Cabinet will discuss a cease-fire proposal put forward by Hamas, an Israeli official told NBC News today. The militant group has presented the proposal to mediators and the U.S., according to Reuters, which reported that it includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences.
- A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a ship in the Red Sea, causing damage to the vessel, according to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. It said the ship reported being "struck by a missile" off the port city of Hodeida. The Iran-backed rebel group did not immediately acknowledge the attack, although it typically takes hours to acknowledge its assaults.
- The Biden administration imposed sanctions on two Israeli outposts and three settlers it accused of undermining stability in the occupied West Bank yesterday, as it appealed to Israel to do more to prevent settler violence. Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's ultranationalist national security minister, said it was "proof that the U.S. administration does not understand who is an enemy and who it loves."
- The death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 has surpassed 31,000 , according to the enclave's Health Ministry, which says more than 73,000 have been injured. The Israeli military said at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah
Amid the concrete rubble and bent steel reinforcements of buildings in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, an NBC News crew filmed the desperate hunt for survivors after an Israeli strike.
Later they followed bloodied children who were injured in what officials in the enclave said was a strike on a family home.
Egypt is striving to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, president says
Egypt is seeking to reach a deal for a cease-fire in Gaza, increase entry of aid and to allow displaced people in the south of the enclave to move to the north, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said today.
Sisi also warned against the danger of an Israeli incursion into Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million people have sought shelter next to the enclave's border with Egypt.
“We are talking about reaching a cease-fire in Gaza, meaning a truce, providing the biggest quantity of aid,” Sisi said in a message recorded during a visit to the police academy.
This would include “curbing the impact of this famine on people, and also allowing for the people in the centre and the south to move towards the north, with a very strong warning against incursion into Rafah,” he said.
Aid ship arrives off the coast of Gaza, organizers say
JERUSALEM — The Open Arms, a private aid ship, arrived off the coast of Gaza today carrying the first nautical aid delivery for starving Palestinians.
World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, that played a central role in organizing the delivery, said efforts were underway to move toward a jetty that has been specially constructed to bring the food to land.
The Open Arms, named after the Spanish charity transporting the supplies, departed the Larnaca port in Cyprus on Tuesday, towing a barge containing flour, rice and protein.
The United Nations has warned that at least a quarter of Gaza’s population is “one step away” from famine and the enclave's health ministry has reported more than two dozen deaths caused by malnutrition and dehydration.
Air strikes leave a scarred landscape in Khan Younis
Buildings leveled by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, yesterday.
