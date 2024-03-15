Israel-Hamas war live updates: Aid ship arrives in Gaza; war Cabinet to discuss new Hamas cease-fire proposal

Egypt is seeking to reach a deal for a cease-fire in Gaza, increase entry of aid and to allow displaced people in the south of the enclave to move to the north, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said today.

Sisi also warned against the danger of an Israeli incursion into Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million people have sought shelter next to the enclave's border with Egypt.

“We are talking about reaching a cease-fire in Gaza, meaning a truce, providing the biggest quantity of aid,” Sisi said in a message recorded during a visit to the police academy.

This would include “curbing the impact of this famine on people, and also allowing for the people in the centre and the south to move towards the north, with a very strong warning against incursion into Rafah,” he said.