Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu's planned offensive on Rafah ratchets up tensions with Biden

On the eve of Ramadan, Hussein Owda and seven members of his family sat down for suhour — the meal Muslims eat before fasting from sunrise to sunset. On the table in front of them were just 7 ounces of labneh, or yogurt cheese, and some bread.

“We didn’t finish it, because we are used to eating small amounts of food,” Owda, 37, told NBC News in a telephone interview.

The computer engineer, who was displaced to Rafah in southern Gaza, said he has lost about 65 pounds since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7. Owda, like others NBC News spoke to, said he and his family had been forced to fast for about six months. Now that Ramadan has started, the only difference is that the fast is scheduled.

In Gaza, the usually joyous season marked by gatherings over traditional food and congregational prayers is unrecognizable. Homes once decorated with lights have been reduced to rubble, and tables once surrounded by families and laden with food are bare.

This year, handmade Ramadan decorations festoon makeshift tents shared by family members. In the north, people are forced to forage for wild plants during the day to break their fast at night. Even this isn't always an option.

Read the full story here.