Israel-Hamas war live updates: Mossad chief arrives in Doha to resume cease-fire talks

What we know
- Talks are expected to resume today in Doha, led by Israel's intelligence chief, according to Reuters. This round of talks is in direct response to a proposal put forth by Hamas last week that pulled back on their original demand for an immediate, permanent cease-fire. Israel had originally dismissed the proposal as "unrealistic."
- Aid agencies, who have been sounding increasingly urgent alarms over acute hunger and malnutrition in Gaza, say that a cease-fire, which would allow safe and continuous delivery of aid by truck, is the best way to ensure that the enclave does not tip into famine.
- The private aid ship that arrived off the coast of Gaza over the weekend has unloaded its cargo. The ship, which took several days to chug across the sea, delivered 200 tons of aid, the equivalent of about 10 trucks.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 31,600, according to the Health Ministry, with another 73,500 injured. The Israeli military said at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Mossad chief expected to resume Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha on Sunday
DOHA — The head of Israeli intelligence is expected to lead ceasefire talks with mediators which resume in Qatar on Sunday in direct response to a new proposal from Hamas, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Saturday.
The talks between Mossad head David Barnea, Qatar’s prime minister and Egyptian officials will focus on remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas including over prisoner releases and humanitarian aid, the source said.
Israel had said on Friday it would be sending a delegation to Doha, but did not spell out when it would do so or who would take part. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene the security cabinet before the talks.
Israeli officials were not immediately available to comment on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath.
Barnea was involved in previous significant pushes for a deal. A short-lived truce in November was agreed and came into effect after his participation in talks in Doha. His last meeting with Qatar’s prime minister in January led to a proposal for a temporary ceasefire that Hamas ultimately rejected.
Hamas this week presented a new ceasefire proposal to mediators and Israel’s ally the United States that includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners.
Repeated efforts to agree a ceasefire and exchange hostages for prisoners have fallen apart this year, despite mounting international pressure over the human cost of Israel’s ground and air assault in Gaza.
Situation in Gaza ‘catastrophic & deteriorates by the minute,’ UNRWA says
The situation in Gaza is “catastrophic & deteriorates by the minute,” said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
UNRWA teams are working to provide aid to families in need in the enclave, including flour, dairy, water, medicine and hygiene kits.
“Safe, unimpeded & sustained access across the #GazaStrip is needed NOW,” the organization said on X.
WHO director-general ‘gravely concerned’ about reports of Israeli military expansion into Rafah
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus is “gravely concerned” about reports of an imminent Israeli military expansion into Rafah.
“Further escalation of violence in this densely populated area would lead to many more deaths and suffering,” Tedros wrote on X.
Over a million Palestinians have been displaced to Rafah.
“There are no fully functional, safe health facilities that they can reach elsewhere in #Gaza,” he wrote. “Many people are too fragile, hungry and sick to be moved again.”
Tedros appealed to Israel not to move forward with the military expansion.
“This humanitarian catastrophe must not be allowed to worsen,” he wrote.
