Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF launches overnight raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

What we know
- The Israeli military launched an overnight raid on the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the "high-precision operation" had been conducted in parts of the medical complex after Hamas fighters regrouped at the hospital and were directing attacks from there. Gaza's Health Ministry said around 30,000 patients, medical staff and displaced people are sheltering at the compound. Hamas said the Israel had committed a new crime by targeting the facility.
- An Israeli delegation led by David Barnea, the director of the country's Mossad spy agency, has departed for Qatar for ongoing cease-fire negotiations, an Israeli official told NBC News today. Although there was little optimism about a breakthrough in this round of talks, the official said all sides remained under intense American pressure to try to get to a deal.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back yesterday against growing criticism of his leadership from senior American lawmakers. He said that it was "totally inappropriate" for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to call on Israel to hold a new election, adding “we’re not a banana republic” and vowing to proceed with an assault on the overcrowded southern city of Rafah. President Joe Biden had earlier expressed support for Schumer's "good speech."
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 31,700 , including at least 30 people who have died of malnutrition, according to the enclave's health ministry. Another 73,500 have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Israeli spy chief leads delegation to Qatar for cease-fire talks
TEL AVIV — An Israeli delegation led by David Barnea, the director of the country's Mossad spy agency, has departed for Qatar for ongoing cease-fire negotiations, an Israeli official told NBC News today.
Although there was little optimism about a breakthrough in this round of talks, the official said all sides remained under intense American pressure to try to get to a deal.
Al-Shifa raid forces vulnerable Palestinians away
Civilians flee with their belongings after the Israeli forces raided the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza City this morning.
Israeli forces launch overnight raid on Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital
TEL AVIV — Israel's military launched an overnight raid on Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, which it said was being used as a Hamas command center.
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a briefing early this morning that Israeli forces were conducting a “high-precision operation” in limited areas of the hospital after receiving “concrete intelligence that demanded immediate action.”
The IDF learned that senior Hamas members had “regrouped” inside the hospital and were using it to command attacks against Israel, Hagari said. He added there was no obligation for patients or medical staff to leave the hospital and a corridor would be established for those who wanted to leave.
Israeli forces had already raided the hospital — once considered Gaza’s main medical facility — in mid-November.