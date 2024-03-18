Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF launches overnight raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

TEL AVIV — Israel's military launched an overnight raid on Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, which it said was being used as a Hamas command center.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a briefing early this morning that Israeli forces were conducting a “high-precision operation” in limited areas of the hospital after receiving “concrete intelligence that demanded immediate action.”

The IDF learned that senior Hamas members had “regrouped” inside the hospital and were using it to command attacks against Israel, Hagari said. He added there was no obligation for patients or medical staff to leave the hospital and a corridor would be established for those who wanted to leave.

Israeli forces had already raided the hospital — once considered Gaza’s main medical facility — in mid-November.