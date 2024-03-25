Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.N. to vote on new Gaza cease-fire resolution, Israeli officials in U.S. after Rafah attack warning

What we know
- After Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution last week, the U.N. Security Council is set to vote today on a new resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends April 9.
- The U.S. has warned the new resolution, which is backed by Russia and China, could hurt cease-fire negotiations, raising the possibility of another American veto. Israel believes the chances of a hostage deal in the near future are “50/50 right now,” an Israeli official told NBC News today. The official said Israel and the U.S. are waiting for Hamas to respond to a proposal hammered out in Qatar in recent days.
- After Vice President Kamala Harris warned that Israel could face "consequences" if it makes the "huge mistake" of invading Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to lead one of two delegations in meetings with senior U.S. officials in Washington.
- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also warned today that a ground assault on Rafah "would cause a humanitarian disaster." More than 1 million Palestinians, many of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, are sheltering in the city. Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Jordan, Guterres said there is a "growing international consensus to tell Israel that a cease-fire is needed."
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 32,200 , including at least 30 people who have died of malnutrition, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 74,500 have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
There is growing international consensus to tell Israel cease-fire is needed, U.N. secretary general says
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday that there is growing international consensus to tell Israel that a cease-fire is needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.
“We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the cease-fire is needed and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the U.S., I heard from the European Union, not to mention of course the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster,” Guterres told a news conference.
Palestinians break fast in Rafah
People break their fast during a mass Iftar for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, yesterday.