Israel-Hamas war live updates: World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations, says 7 workers killed in Israeli airstrike

Three World Central Kitchen vehicles involved in the strike that killed seven of its employees in Deir al-Balah, Gaza last night are pictured by the roadside in the aftermath of the attack this morning.

AFP - Getty Images

A projectile appears to have ripped through a vehicle marked with the number "1" on it's windshield, leaving a large hole in the roof, striking directly through the center of the charity's logo.Another vehicle sits completely destroyed with its hood flung open, only the charred remains left by the roadside. Fuel soaks the ground surrounding the scene, as its dented panels and doors are left scorched.

AFP - Getty Images

A third white SUV is abandoned in what appears to be a nearby field, missing a front wheel with all doors opened. Remnants of high-visibility clothing and other items from inside the vehicle are strewn across the floor.