Israel-Hamas war live updates: World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations, says 7 workers killed in Israeli airstrike

What we know
- The World Central Kitchen said that it was pausing aid efforts in the Gaza Strip after seven of its workers were killed in what it said was an Israeli air strike. The U.S.-based nonprofit said its team was traveling in two armored cars bearing its logo and had coordinated its movements with the Israeli military.
- The IDF said it was conducting a thorough review of the circumstances around the strike, which killed a number of foreign nationals including a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada. World Central Kitchen is one of few groups delivering much-needed food to the Palestinian enclave, where aid agencies have warned half of the population is on the brink of famine.
- Tehran has vowed retaliation after blaming Israel for an airstrike that destroyed the Iranian embassy in Syria and killed a senior military commander yesterday. Israeli officials declined to comment on the incident, which risks escalating tensions in the region.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 32,800 , according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 75,000 people have been reported injured. The Israeli military said that at least 252 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Photos show three aid vehicles hit by deadly strikes
Three World Central Kitchen vehicles involved in the strike that killed seven of its employees in Deir al-Balah, Gaza last night are pictured by the roadside in the aftermath of the attack this morning.
A projectile appears to have ripped through a vehicle marked with the number "1" on it's windshield, leaving a large hole in the roof, striking directly through the center of the charity's logo.Another vehicle sits completely destroyed with its hood flung open, only the charred remains left by the roadside. Fuel soaks the ground surrounding the scene, as its dented panels and doors are left scorched.
A third white SUV is abandoned in what appears to be a nearby field, missing a front wheel with all doors opened. Remnants of high-visibility clothing and other items from inside the vehicle are strewn across the floor.
Family mourns 'brave and beloved' Australian aid worker killed in strike
The family of an Australian food aid worker killed in the Gaza airstrike has released a statement saying it was " deeply mourning" its "brave and beloved Zomi.
Lalzawmi 'Zomi' Frankcom was among several foreign national aid workers killed when the World Central Kitchen convoy was hit yesterday.
“We are deeply mourning the news that our brave and beloved Zomi has been killed doing the work she loves delivering food to the people of Gaza. She was a kind, selfless and outstanding human being that has travelled the world helping others in their time of need," the family said.
"She will leave behind a legacy of compassion, bravery and love for all those in her orbit. We are still reeling from the shock, and we humbly request privacy during this difficult time.”
7 World Central Kitchen workers killed in airstrike
World Central Kitchen said at least seven of its members were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Video captured the moments when paramedics were seen moving bodies into a hospital.
U.S. tells Iran it didn’t know about plans for Israeli strike on consulate
The Biden administration communicated directly to Iran yesterday that the U.S. didn’t know about the strike on its consulate in Damascus and wasn’t involved in any way, according to two U.S. officials.
Two other U.S. officials said the administration was told about the operation in Syria while Israeli planes were in the air but didn’t know what the target was.
“The United States had no involvement in the strike, and we did not know about it ahead of time,” a spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement.
U.S. officials still don’t have independent confirmation that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi was among those killed in the strike, according to two additional U.S. officials.
Israeli officials have declined to comment on the strike.
World Central Kitchen says it's pausing Gaza operations after 7 workers killed in Israeli airstrike
The World Central Kitchen has said seven of its members were killed in an airstrike carried out by the Israel Defense Forces, and that it was pausing its operations in Gaza.
The members of the aid group were traveling in a “soft skin” vehicle and two armored cars with the World Central Kitchen logo on them when they were struck yesterday, the organization said in a statement. The group added that the convoy was hit despite having coordinated movements with the IDF, and that members at the time were leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where they had unloaded over 100 tons of humanitarian food aid.
“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore said.
The members who were killed were from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada and Palestine, the WCK said.
The IDF said it was "conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident."