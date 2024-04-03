Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deaths

Pope Francis has made his latest request for a cease-fire in Gaza, while expressing his “deep regret” for the seven aid workers killed in an Israeli strike.

“I reiterate my firm request for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip,” Francis said during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, according to the Holy See’s news agency Vatican News.

He said he was praying for the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed.

“Let us avoid any irresponsible attempts to escalate the conflict in the region,” he added, before calling for the world to work “tirelessly for an end to this and other wars that continue to bring death and suffering to so many parts of the world.”