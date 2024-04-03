Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know
- President Joe Biden said he was ''outraged and heartbroken'' as he leveled some of his harshest criticism yet at Israel over the killing of seven people working for World Central Kitchen and called on the country to do more to protect civilians and aid workers. The Israeli military's Chief of General Staff, Gen. Herzi Halevi said the attack was a ''mistake following a misidentification.''
- The seven workers who were killed in the strike included a U.S. dual citizen and three British veterans, WCK said. The charity also told NBC News it believed an Israeli sniper fired on one of their vehicles two days before the deadly strike.
- Water canons were used to disperse thousands of protesters who had gathered for the third night to call for early elections in Israel and a deal to release the rest of the hostages held in Gaza. Protesters reached the front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, and Israeli police say a molotov cocktail was thrown.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 32,900, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 75,400 people have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 256 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Pope's 'deep regret' for aid workers killed by Israeli strike
Pope Francis has made his latest request for a cease-fire in Gaza, while expressing his “deep regret” for the seven aid workers killed in an Israeli strike.
“I reiterate my firm request for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip,” Francis said during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, according to the Holy See’s news agency Vatican News.
He said he was praying for the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed.
“Let us avoid any irresponsible attempts to escalate the conflict in the region,” he added, before calling for the world to work “tirelessly for an end to this and other wars that continue to bring death and suffering to so many parts of the world.”
USAID chief calls Israel's killing of aid workers 'devastating'
Samantha Power, who leads the U.S. Agency for International Development, has called the deaths of seven aid agency workers in an Israeli airstrike “devastating and deeply alarming.”
They “were there to do one thing — to help get food to desperate, starving people,” she said in a statement late yesterday. “Their deaths, and the deaths of more than 30,000 Palestinians and 200 humanitarian workers in this conflict, are devastating and deeply alarming.”
She said Israel’s investigation into the killings “must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.” And that Israel “must do far more to protect aid workers and protect civilians from the unacceptable levels of casualties they continue to experience as a result of IDF military operations.” Power gave her “deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those killed.”
The U.S., which has been criticized for verbally censuring Israel without leveraging its financial and diplomatic support of the country, “will continue to do all we can to deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” Power added, "but the government of Israel and the IDF must do much more to facilitate this work.”
Police and protesters clash in 'riot' outside Netanyahu's home
Police clashed with anti government protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem last night on the third day of demonstrations calling for the release of the hostages held in Gaza and for early elections in Israel.
Israel Police said in a statement on X that an authorized march started peacefully but then it turned into a “riot” as hundreds of people tried to break through barriers of Netanyahu’s home.
One protester waved a burning torch at a police trooper and another lay under a police car, the statement said.
Five suspects were arrested for violating public order, it added.
