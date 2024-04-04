Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF cancels leave after Iran threats; World Central Kitchen demands independent probe

What we know
- World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the Israeli military strikes that killed seven of its aid workers in Gaza. The disaster relief charity's founder, José Andrés, said his team members were targeted "systematically, car by car." Israeli officials have opened an investigation, saying that a misidentification led to the strikes.
- President Joe Biden will speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, their first direct communication since the incident. Both leaders are facing domestic criticism over their handling of the war, and growing U.S. pushback to its ally's approach led to a contentious meeting at which a top Israeli official began yelling and waving his arms around as he defended plans for a ground assault of Rafah.
- The Israeli military has halted leave for all combat units and drafted reservists to boost aerial defenses amid fears of escalation with Iran. The moves come as Iran's supreme leader vowed revenge and said that Israel 'will be slapped' for a strike on Tehran's consulate building in Syria that killed senior military commanders.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 33,000 , according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 75,600 people have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 256 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
José Andrés says his aid workers were targeted ‘systematically, car by car’
José Andrés has insisted on an investigation by the U.S government into the Israeli strike that killed seven people working with his aid organization in Gaza, saying they were targeted “systematically, car by car.”
Israeli officials have opened an investigation into the strikes on three World Central Kitchen vehicles, saying that a misidentification led to the attack. Andrés rejected the assertion in an interview with Reuters, saying his teams worked in close coordination with Israel Defense Forces and were hit in military controlled, deconflicted zone.
“This was over a 1.5, 1.8 kilometers, with a very defined humanitarian convoy that had signs in the top, in the roof, a very colorful logo that we are obviously very proud of,” Andrés said.
He also added that it was “very clear who we are and what we do.”
Andrés said that investigations should be launched by the home countries of each of the six foreign aid workers killed, which includes the United States and the United Kingdom.
Biden and Netanyahu to hold first call since Israeli strike killed World Central Kitchen workers
WASHINGTON — Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to speak by phone today according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the call.
It will be their first direct communication since seven aid workers were killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza this week.
The discussion comes after Biden on Tuesday delivered some of his strongest criticism of Israel since the start of its war with Hamas, saying that he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the deaths of the World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers.
“Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians,” Biden said in his statement.
Catch up with our latest coverage of the war
- Top Israeli official Ron Dermer began yelling during a meeting with U.S. officials about Gaza, officials say
- Displeasure with Biden’s handling of Hamas-Israel war was on display at closed-door White House meeting
- Three destroyed cars over 2 miles: What photos tell us about the attack on World Central Kitchen workers
- Iran vows retaliation on Israel after commanders’ deaths, raising fears of war spiraling