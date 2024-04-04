IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 11 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF cancels leave after Iran threats; World Central Kitchen demands independent probe

President Joe Biden will speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, their first direct communication since the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza.
By NBC News

What we know

José Andrés says his aid workers were targeted ‘systematically, car by car’

Doha Madani

José Andrés has insisted on an investigation by the U.S government into the Israeli strike that killed seven people working with his aid organization in Gaza, saying they were targeted “systematically, car by car.”

Israeli officials have opened an investigation into the strikes on three World Central Kitchen vehicles, saying that a misidentification led to the attack. Andrés rejected the assertion in an interview with Reuters, saying his teams worked in close coordination with Israel Defense Forces and were hit in military controlled, deconflicted zone.

“This was over a 1.5, 1.8 kilometers, with a very defined humanitarian convoy that had signs in the top, in the roof, a very colorful logo that we are obviously very proud of,” Andrés said.

He also added that it was “very clear who we are and what we do.”

Andrés said that investigations should be launched by the home countries of each of the six foreign aid workers killed, which includes the United States and the United Kingdom.

Biden and Netanyahu to hold first call since Israeli strike killed World Central Kitchen workers

Monica Alba

Zoë Richards

Monica Alba and Zoë Richards

WASHINGTON — Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to speak by phone today according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the call.

It will be their first direct communication since seven aid workers were killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza this week.

The discussion comes after Biden on Tuesday delivered some of his strongest criticism of Israel since the start of its war with Hamas, saying that he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the deaths of the World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers.

“Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians,” Biden said in his statement.

Read the full story here.

Catch up with our latest coverage of the war

NBC News

NBC News