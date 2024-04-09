What we know
- Palestinians returning to the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis after Israeli forces withdrew have found it devastated by months of intense fighting. An NBC News crew spoke to stunned residents who found everything — their homes, mosques and shops — destroyed.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled that despite the troop pullout, a date had been set for an offensive on Rafah, a plan that has raised global alarm.
- Hamas said that it was studying a new proposal for a cease-fire deal after talks in Cairo, but said the plan did not meet any of its demands for a truce that would secure the release of more hostages being held in Gaza.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 33,000 , according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 75,900 people have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 256 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Returning to the rubble of Khan Younis
Palestinians with donkey-drawn carriages travel through the rubble of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis yesterday after Israeli forces withdrew.
Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive
TEL AVIV, Israel — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date has been set for Israeli forces to carry out an offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Such an offensive is opposed by the Biden Administration, which is increasing pressure on Israel to negotiate a deal for a cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas for six months.