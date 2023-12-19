Israel-Hamas war live updates: Oil and shipping giants suspend Red Sea operations after Houthi attacks

IDF vows to bring home hostages shown in Hamas video

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari described a new video showing three elderly Israel men in Hamas captivity as evidence of the group’s cruelty in its treatment of innocent hostages.

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released a video Monday showing the three men, one of whom identified himself as 79-year-old Chaim Peri. The other two men have been identified as Amiram Cooper, 85, and Yoram Metzger, 80.

It was not immediately clear when the video was filmed.

“Chaim, Yoram and Amiram — I hope you can hear me tonight,” Hagari said in a statement. “You know, we are doing everything — everything — to get you back safely. Some of your family members are already at home, and we will not rest until you return as well.”

Show more

Kibbutz Nir Oz, the village where all three men reside, said in a statement that while any sign of life from the hostages is appreciated, “time is running out.” “The immediate release of all those abducted, through any potential negotiation avenue, is urgently required,” the statement said. “Each passing day exacerbates their situation.”