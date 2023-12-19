Israel-Hamas war live updates: Oil and shipping giants suspend Red Sea operations after Houthi attacks

What we know
- Discussions aimed at securing another hostage deal and pause in fighting appear to be at a standstill, although the administration of President Joe Biden’s administration is hopeful for a breakthrough, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby. Yesterday, CIA director William Burns was in Warsaw, Poland, meeting with Israeli and Qatari officials in an effort to cobble together an agreement.
- Attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on ships are threatening global trade as major oil and shipping giants suspend operations through the Red Sea, including BP, MSC, Evergreen, OOCL and Maersk.
- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is flying to the United Arab Emirates, after meeting his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv yesterday.
- Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza, with 70% of them women and children, according to the health officials in the enclave. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation , according to human rights advocates and aid groups.
- Israeli military officials say 131 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized by Hamas on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani, Hallie Jackson, Ali Arouzi and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
IDF vows to bring home hostages shown in Hamas video
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari described a new video showing three elderly Israel men in Hamas captivity as evidence of the group’s cruelty in its treatment of innocent hostages.
Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released a video Monday showing the three men, one of whom identified himself as 79-year-old Chaim Peri. The other two men have been identified as Amiram Cooper, 85, and Yoram Metzger, 80.
It was not immediately clear when the video was filmed.
“Chaim, Yoram and Amiram — I hope you can hear me tonight,” Hagari said in a statement. “You know, we are doing everything — everything — to get you back safely. Some of your family members are already at home, and we will not rest until you return as well.”
Kibbutz Nir Oz, the village where all three men reside, said in a statement that while any sign of life from the hostages is appreciated, “time is running out.”
“The immediate release of all those abducted, through any potential negotiation avenue, is urgently required,” the statement said. “Each passing day exacerbates their situation.”
Displaced civilians keep warm at Rafah camp
A man tries to stay warm with two young children around a fire outside tents housing civilians displaced by the conflict in Rafah, southern Gaza, last night.
Mother and daughter shot dead while sheltering at a church, raising fears for Gaza’s tiny Christian community
TEL AVIV — The fatal shooting of a mother and daughter in Gaza’s only Catholic church over the weekend highlights the pressure Christians in the enclave are under, with fears mounting that their tiny population could be wiped out during the war.
In the weeks since Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack, many members of the enclave’s ancient Christian community of some 1,000 sought refuge in two church complexes in the north: the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church and the nearby Catholic Holy Family Church.
On Saturday, a mother and her adult daughter were shot dead while walking inside the grounds of the Holy Family Church, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Catholic regional body whose territory formally includes Cyprus, Jordan, Israel and Palestinian territories, said in a statement.
“They were shot in cold blood,” the patriarchate said of Nahida Anton and her daughter, Samar Anton, blaming an Israel Defense Forces sniper. “One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” while at least seven others were shot and wounded as they tried to “protect others inside the church compound,” it said.
Israel ‘murdered my son twice,’ says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF
NBC News Correspondent Hallie Jackson speaks with the families of two Israeli hostages who were mistakenly killed by the Israel Defense Forces during fighting in Gaza.
Avi Shamriz, the father of hostage Alon Shamriz, says the Israeli government is “only thinking of themselves” and “not thinking about the hostages.”
IDF vows to bring home hostages shown in Hamas video
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari described a new video showing three elderly Israel men in Hamas captivity as evidence of the group’s cruelty in its treatment of innocent hostages.
Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released a video Monday showing the three men, one of whom identified himself as 79-year-old Chaim Peri. The other two men have been identified as Amiram Cooper, 85, and Yoram Metzger, 80.
It was not immediately clear when the video was filmed.
“Chaim, Yoram and Amiram — I hope you can hear me tonight,” Hagari said in a statement. “You know, we are doing everything — everything — to get you back safely. Some of your family members are already at home, and we will not rest until you return as well.”
Kibbutz Nir Oz, the village where all three men reside, said in a statement that while any sign of life from the hostages is appreciated, “time is running out.”
“The immediate release of all those abducted, through any potential negotiation avenue, is urgently required,” the statement said. “Each passing day exacerbates their situation.”
Catch up with NBC News’ latest coverage of the war
- Father of 26-year-old hostage killed by Israeli forces rebukes Netanyahu
- Here’s how the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea threaten the global supply chain
- Democratic lawmakers who served in uniform and in the CIA urge Biden to push Israel to change course in Gaza
- Fears mount for Gaza’s tiny Christian community after mom and daughter shot dead
- IDF mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza. This is what we know so far.
- Is Netanyahu putting his own political future ahead of the good of Israel?