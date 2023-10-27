Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli ground operation in Gaza is increasing, military says

Gaza Health Ministry reports 1,700 missing, including 940 children under the rubble The Gaza Health Ministry said it has received 1,700 reports of missing people, including 940 children still under the rubble. The organization placed the death toll at 7,326, including 3,038 children, since Oct. 7. The health ministry also accused Israel of intentionally targeting 57 health institutions, adding that a lack of access to fuel in hospitals threatens the lives of the wounded and sick. It reported that at least 7 people have been injured by "live Israeli bullets" in the West Bank. The organization also claimed that the U.S. administration has been biased toward Israeli positions on the conflict. "The US administration, which is absolutely biased to the Israeli positions, puts it in an embarrassing position in front of its people and in front of the world, pushing it to escape towards that there is no neutral side," said the press release. These reports come after President Biden said yesterday that he has “no confidence in the number that Palestinians are using" to calculate the death toll and number of casualties in the Gaza strip. Representatives from the UN and the World Health Organization told Reuters that they continue to use numbers from the Palestinian Health Ministry in their reporting, arguing that the data is clearly sourced. Smoke and fire rise from a levelled building Thursday in Gaza City. Omar El-Qattaa / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





Near-total internet and cellular blackout hits Gaza as Israel ramps up strikes A near-total blackout of internet and cellphone service has taken hold across much of Gaza, according to witnesses there and companies that monitor global connectivity. The largest telecommunications provider in Gaza that was still largely operational, Paltel, said Friday that it had suffered a complete disruption of all services after heavy Israeli bombing earlier in the day destroyed its last remaining infrastructure connecting it to the global internet. Isik Mater, the director of research at NetBlocks, a U.K. company that tracks global internet connectivity, said the bombing created the biggest internet blackout since the conflict began. “Today’s incident is the largest single disruption to internet connectivity in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict and will be perceived by many as a total or near-total internet blackout,” Mater said. “The loss of international routes is likely to severely limit residents’ ability to communicate with the outside world.” Smoke over Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip from an Israeli strike Friday. Amir Levy / Getty Images Share this -





IDF says it's 'increasing ground operation' in Gaza ASHDOD — An IDF spokesperson said today that Israel has "increased the bombing in Gaza," including underground targets and infrastructure it says is used by terrorists. The escalation comes amid widespread reports of sirens, explosions and Israeli planes flying over the enclave. "We will continue, and I call Gaza residents in the north to move south," the spokesperson said, adding that IDF is "increasing the ground operation" as well. The spokesperson also mentioned an earlier announcement from the IDF alleging that Hamas had a "terrorist headquarters" underneath al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, which is on the brink of collapse but still sheltering tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians. NBC News has not independently verified the claim, and Hamas denied it. "We have exposed the underground space to the world and will continue to do so," the spokesperson said. In a later tweet, the IDF spokesperson added: “In recent hours we have increased the attacks in Gaza. The Air Force widely attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, very significantly." "In continuation of the offensive activity we carried out in the last few days, the ground forces are expanding the ground activity this evening." Share this -





Over 7,300 killed in Gaza, Health Ministry says Over 7,300 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. This includes over 3,000 children, 1,720 women and 400 elderly people, the Health Ministry said. UNRWA says this also includes 53 of their aid workers. In the West Bank, over 100 people have been killed and more than 1,900 were injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Heath. More than a million people have been displaced in Gaza as a result of Israeli airstrikes. Palestinians carry an injured man out of the destruction Friday following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. Abed Khaled / AP Share this -





1,400 killed in Israel, 5,400 injured, IDF says A total of 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and 5,400 were injured, according to the Israel Defense Forces. This includes 30 IDF soldiers, the IDF said. Of the injured, 295 are still in the hospital and 46 are in serious condition, the Israeli Health Ministry said Monday. Over 220 families have been informed by the IDF that their relatives are being held hostage by Hamas. Families of the hostages and their supporters participate in a special Shabbat prayer service Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel. Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images Share this -





IDF says there's a 'terrorist headquarters' under Gaza's al-Shifa hospital; Hamas denies it The Israel Defense Forces said today that a "terrorist headquarters" exists under Gaza's al-Shifa hospital, spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a briefing. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken refuge at the hospital, and Gaza's entire health care system is on the brink of collapse without fuel. Hagari said patients and staff at al-Shifa hospital are in danger and that Hamas takes fuel from other hospitals in order to attack Israel. The IDF also provided an audio recording of a call, purportedly with a Gazan energy official, who confirmed the headquarters. NBC News has not independently verified its existence. Infographic made by the IDF alleging generators used by Hamas in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces Infographic made by the IDF alleging Hamas headquarters and depots under al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces In a statement, Hamas called the IDF's claims "false allegations" and denied them, adding that "they pave the way for targeting the hospital." Hamas also said the IDF’s statement confirms that Israel targeted al-Ahli Hospital on Oct. 17 and called on the United Nations, Arab and Islamic countries to intervene to stop Israeli bombing that is destroying Gaza's health care system. Share this -





Israel opens a vast underground hospital near Lebanon border HAIFA, Israel — Less than 20 miles from Israel’s border with Lebanon, where exchanges of rocket fire are leading to fears of a regional escalation, the world’s largest underground, fortified hospital is ready to receive patients should the area come under attack. Rambam Hospital, in Haifa, has three vast subterranean floors — larger than 10 football fields. In times of peace it’s used as a parking lot. But when Lebanon’s Hezbollah began trading missiles with Israel almost three weeks ago, these cavernous spaces were converted into their primary function: a vast, Level I trauma center replete with functioning operating theaters, oncology wards and pediatric units. One of the subterranean floors of Rambam Hospital in Haifa, Israel. Alexander Smith / NBC News If the city comes under attack, as it did during the 2006 Lebanon War, then 600 patients would be moved below ground, a daunting logistical operation that staff say could take four hours. Rambam would also serve as the main hospital for troops on the northern front line. “We hope that we will have a few hours to get ready,” said Prof. Michael Halberthal, a pediatrician and director of the hospital, referencing the type of intelligence warnings not given on Oct. 7. “If not, we will have to do it with rockets falling around us.” A command and control center at the hospital. Alexander Smith The conflict in 2006 saw 70 rockets strike within 100 meters of the building, Halberthal said, shaking both the building and their sense of security. It spurred them to create this high-tech bunker, shifting 10 million cubic feet of earth — enough to fill 100 Olympic swimming pools — pumping almost 70 billion gallons of water back into the nearby sea during the 2.5 years of construction, and the resulting hole with 7,000 tons of steel and 3 million cubic feet of bomb shelter-standard concrete. Share this -





Service at major Gaza internet provider has 'collapsed,' internet watchdog says One of the largest internet providers in Gaza, NetStream, appears to have suffered a near-total connectivity outage. NetStream’s service "collapsed" late Thursday, according to NetBlocks, a company that tracks internet connectivity. Groups that track internet connectivity in Gaza have seen a steady decline as Israel has cut electricity and bombed targets in the area. With electricity to Gaza severed, internet providers have had to rely on alternate, limited power sources like generators to keep users connected. Share this -





‘Palestine is ready for peace negotiations with Israel,’ Palestinian ambassador to Russia says In an interview with Russian news platform RTVI, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said, "Palestine is ready for peace negotiations with Israel." "Firstly, we are talking about a cease-fire in order to allow aid [to the Gaza Strip]," Nofal said. "If after this, serious, constructive proposals for a settlement are put forward, the Palestinian authorities are ready for negotiations." Share this -





53 UNRWA staffers killed in Gaza, highest number of casualties in conflict ever, agency says The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East says 53 of its staffers have died in Gaza since Oct. 7. This is the agency's highest number of casualties in conflict ever, a spokesperson told NBC News. Fifteen staffers died in one day, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a news briefing today. "They are mothers and fathers," Lazzarini said. "Wonderful people who have dedicated their lives to their communities. If they were not in Gaza, they could have been your neighbor. One colleague died while on his way to pick up bread from a bakery. He left six children behind." Lazzarini called UNRWA staffers "true heroes" who continue working "despite the fact they share the same loss, fear, and daily struggle of millions of Gazans." "My Gaza colleagues are the face of humanity during one of its darkest hours," Lazzarini said. Lazzarini said he plans to visit Gaza "to express solidarity and amplify the voice of the communities and our staff." Share this -





Remnants of a massacre remain at festival grounds RE'IM, Israel — T-shirts and swimming shorts, an empty bottle of Grey Goose vodka, bubble wands, shoes, shattered eyeglasses and a pillow from IKEA: These are some of the remnants of a music festival in southern Israel that became a massacre when Hamas militants attacked on Oct. 7. A suitcase lies open with personal items, including clothing, a razor and markers, scattered around at the festival grounds near Re'im where at least 260 people were killed and others were taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7. Chantal Da Silva Nearby, a bomb shelter sits covered in bullet holes. Marks from a grenade blast scar the inside. Israel Defense Forces soldiers say revelers ran here for shelter but were found and killed by Hamas militants. Bullet holes mark a concrete shelter across from the fields where at least 260 people were killed at a music festival near Re'im, Israel. Chantal Da Silva Three weeks after the attack, much of the area has been cleared of reminders of that day, but the items still left behind tell the story of a frantic rush to escape. "It tells us that we have to complete our mission," IDF spokesperson Capt. Ben Rosner said. "We have to dismantle Hamas so that we never have to experience what we experienced on Oct. 7." Share this -





Analysis: Pressure grows on Israel to call a cease-fire Around the world this week, from the floor of the United Nations Security Council to the European Union to Russia and China, there have been louder calls for a cease-fire. In principle a pause in the bombing would be needed in order to release large numbers of hostages, a diplomat with knowledge of the hostage talks has told NBC News. The problem is what kind of cease-fire or humanitarian pause in the fighting and for how long? Neither the U.S. nor Israel supports the idea of any suspension of hostilities that allows Hamas to regroup. And of course, the responsibility for the hostages rests with the militant group. But Israel risks an international backlash if it ignores international calls for the conditions to be created for a mass hostage release. And imagine the reaction of a country like Thailand, thought to have more than 50 citizens held hostage, if a ground invasion goes ahead and they are killed. What impact might that have on wider sentiment in Asia? Whether a mass release of hostages is really possible with so little trust may come down to a simple calculation on both sides. What is more important? Diplomacy or military strategy? Share this -





NBC News' Josh Lederman reports from outside an apartment building in Tel Aviv today, shortly after a rocket from the Gaza Strip struck. Three people were injured, one seriously, officials said. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts most rockets from Gaza, although not all. Share this -





In southern Gaza, a girl is pulled from the rubble As Israel carried out another incursion into the Gaza Strip, with columns of tanks supported by fighter jets and drones, our crew in the south of the enclave witnessed a strike and ran toward it. A girl was trapped in the rubble. Eventually she was freed and taken to a hospital where she was treated on the floor. Coming around, she tells the staff her name is Miral and asks if her father is alive. A medic tells her he’s fine, but actually doesn’t know. A girl who said her name is Miral is treated on a hospital floor after she was pulled from the rubble in Gaza. NBC News Share this -





Israel says it strikes Hamas infrastructure in sea raid in southern Gaza Soldiers from Israeli navy unit Flotilla 13 struck Hamas military infrastructure during a targeted raid from the sea in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said. The area targeted was a compound used by Hamas' naval commando forces, the IDF said, adding that its soldiers exited following the raid. Share this -





A group of Jews and Arabs in Israel has a ‘radical’ idea Members of the Arab-Jewish Partnership Guard put up anti-war posters in Jaffa. Maya Levin for NBC News JAFFA, Israel — Up a narrow, stone stairwell in this ancient port city, a group of self-confessed radicals plot an evening of interfaith rebellion. In a sea of hardening views and violent rhetoric after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, this small but growing band have formed an unofficial civil guard in an attempt to prevent the type of urban unrest that has accompanied previous rounds of conflict between Israel and militants in Gaza. Their mostly leftist movement is a fringe one, a relative speck of cooperation in a land where ethnic and territorial strife is once again reaching a crescendo. But on a recent humid night, their task was mixing: Israeli Arabs and Jews — and wallpaper paste. “We are trying to send a message — not just to the local community but to the whole world — that there are people who want to come together and reject the violence that we are seeing,” said Amir Badran, who is Arab, a local councilman with the “We Are the City” party, and one of the group’s leaders. Read the full story here. Share this -





First an airstrike, then a painstaking struggle to clear debris Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip today. Share this -





Three injured as a rocket hits a building in Tel Aviv A direct rocket hit on an apartment building in Tel Aviv today has injured three people, according to United Hatzalah, a volunteer medical response group. "The scene was one of significant destruction," United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yonatan Uziyahu said. "Together with additional EMTs, we provided initial treatment to a young man in his 20s who was moderately injured and to two additional people who sustained light injuries." Sirens also sounded in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, and the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip. Share this -





Photos: Palestinian men gather to pray in southern Gaza Strip Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu via Getty Images Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu via Getty Images In the wake of an Israeli air raid, Palestinians gather for Friday prayers at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. Share this -





Russia defends position on Gaza after hosting Hamas The Russian Embassy in Israel reiterated its position condemning terrorist attacks and violence against civilians "no matter what side it is on," as well as its calls for a cease-fire. “We find absolutely unacceptable any attempts to accuse us of supporting terrorism and thereby distort and erode our fundamental approaches as well as cast doubt on the purposeful work of our country to solve primary humanitarian tasks that meet the interests of the citizens of Russia, Israel, Palestine and other countries,” the embassy said in statement. Today's statement was released after Israel criticized Russia for hosting a Hamas delegation in Moscow yesterday. Share this -





Qatari negotiator ‘hopeful’ of deal for Hamas to release civilian hostages Mohammed Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, a senior Qatari negotiator, said he hoped civilians being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip would be released within days. Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs admitted to Britain’s Sky News that the negotiations were progressing under very difficult circumstances. Share this -





U.S. unveils new sanctions targeting Hamas The U.S. Treasury Department and Department of State unveiled a new wave of sanctions targeting Hamas today to cut off its financial resources. The move impacts "eight key individuals for supporting Hamas, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officials involved in financing and training Hamas," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said today in a statement. "Today’s action targets additional assets in Hamas’s investment portfolio and individuals who facilitate sanctions evasion," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at the Royal United Services Institute in London, according to a statement. He said the latest designations "underscore the critical role Iran plays in providing financial, logistical, and operational support to Hamas." The department is now also going after "new, emerging shell companies, middlemen, and facilitators," Adeyemo said, adding, "Hamas should have nowhere to hide." Blinken also noted that the U.S. is offering millions in rewards for any more information on certain activities and leaders of Hamas.

The significance of why Hamas chose to attack Israel now Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel comes at a time when the country faces historic domestic political division, growing violence in the West Bank and high-stakes negotiations with Saudi Arabia and the United States. After its members killed 200 Israelis and kidnapped dozens more, Hamas claimed it was taking revenge for a series of recent actions by Israel at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque and in the West Bank. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government has been conducting an escalating crackdown against what it says are rising Palestinian terror attacks for more than a year. Former U.S. intelligence and military officers said they believed the timing of the Hamas attack was primarily aimed at disrupting negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia as Riyadh appeared on the verge of a historic step to normalize relations with Israel. Read the full story here. Share this -





Photo shows destroyed buildings in southern Gaza Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images People search through buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Friday. Israel has repeatedly warned Palestinians to evacuate to the south, but continued bombardment of the area has left many Palestinians with no safe place to go. Share this -





Oxfam: Starvation being used as 'weapon of war' against civilians in Gaza Starvation is being used as a "weapon of war" against civilians, Oxfam said today, with the enclave receiving just 2% of food since the war began that would have been otherwise delivered. Airstrikes have destroyed several bakeries and supermarkets, it said, adding those remaining functional cannot meet the demand and are at risk of shutting down due to shortage of fuel and flour. "Every day the situation worsens," it said in an emailed statement. "Millions of civilians are being collectively punished in full view of the world." Share this -





Hundreds of thousands still stuck in north, U.N. body says Almost 400,000 people are still in northern Gaza Strip, despite Israeli warnings to move south, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said today in a news conference. "Over a million people cannot just pickup and move to the south where there have been repeated bombings," Lynn Hastings, Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said, adding 53 members of the UNRWA staff have been killed so far. Around 1.4 million are displaced across Gaza, half of whom are in shelters that are at 2.5 times their capacity, she said. "The health system is overrun," she said, adding the entire Gaza Strip is under an electricity blackout and has no access to clean water. Share this -





Israel’s military carried out another ground raid into the Gaza Strip overnight, with ground troops backed by fighter jets and drones. Video released by the Israel Defense Forces shows several explosions. The military said that ground forces exited Gaza after the operation and its soldiers sustained no injuries. Despite hundreds of tanks lined up at the Gaza border, and thousands of Israeli reservists drawn up, Israel has so far stopped short of launching a full ground offensive.

Vivek Ramaswamy confronts Sen. Joni Ernst on Israel Vivek Ramaswamy confronted Sen. Joni Ernst over her criticism of his position on Israel at an Iowa political fundraising event last Friday, according to two sources who witnessed the tense exchange and video obtained exclusively by NBC News. Ramaswamy shook Ernst’s hand and held onto it for most of a minute as he aired his frustration. “You might want to understand my Israel policy before commenting,” said Ramaswamy, who was upset about Ernst’s remarks at a panel discussion on foreign policy in New Hampshire a week earlier. As both smiled through their tough talk, Ernst said: “I’d be glad to talk to you, because I heard you had some perspectives. So I was asking, what is your policy?” The private interaction illustrated some of the pushback Ramaswamy has been receiving — and how he’s working to overcome it as the conflict has become a key issue splintering the party ahead of a conference with Republican Jewish voters and the third primary debate. Read full story here. Share this -





'History will judge us all if there is no ceasefire in Gaza,' says UNRWA Chief Although intense negotiations have allowed very limited humanitarian aid into Gaza in the past few days, "it was a drop in the ocean," United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees chief Philippe Lazzarini said yesterday. "Mothers do not know how they can clean their children. Pregnant women pray that they will not face complications during delivery because hospitals have no capacity to receive them," Lazzarini said in a statement. The U.N. has condemned the Hamas attack of Oct 7., he said, "But let there be no shadow of a doubt — this does not justify the ongoing crimes against the civilian population of Gaza, including its 1 million children," he said. "The reality today in Gaza is that there is not much humanity left and hell is settling in," he added. Share this -





Death and trauma stalk Palestinian children In a leveled neighborhood in the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, a group of men digging through the rubble found first one hand, then another. When they lifted the body of 11-year-old Sila Hamdan out of the broken cement blocks and dust, they found her sister, 9-year-old Tila, tucked beneath her. The girls were killed Tuesday night when a bombing destroyed some 15 homes in the area, killing at least 37, according to local health officials. The recovery of their bodies was filmed by an NBC News team in the Gaza Strip. The death of the Hamdan sisters illustrates the heavy toll the war is taking on Gaza’s overwhelmingly young population. Children make up about half of Gaza’s nearly 2.3 million people — many of whom were born during Israel’s strict 16-year blockade of Gaza and are now watching bombs destroy their neighborhoods. In 2022, 4 out of 5 children in Gaza were already living with depression, fear and grief, according to a report by Save the Children. More than half said they had contemplated suicide. This war has only made it worse. Read the full story here. Share this -





Arabs in Israel fear consequences for speaking out about the war Some Arab citizens of Israel say they are not speaking out or posting on social media about the Israel-Hamas war out of fear of retaliation for their comments. Human rights groups say hundreds of Arabs have been fired, suspended from universities, and even arrested in Israel for being accused of sympathizing with terror or supporting Hamas. Share this -





Khan Younis resident loses 22 family members after a refugee camp is bombed Almost two dozen members of Khalil Abu Shamalah family, including women and infants, have been either killed or are missing after a bombing leveled a refugee camp in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Standing in the middle of what used to be the main street for people to access the market, Shamalah told a NBC News crew yesterday, it could take up to three days to recover all the bodies from the rubble of almost 30 buildings. “The houses that were targeted were my cousins,” he said. “Israel claim that they target military goals but on the ground we know how many civilians have been killed.” Around him residents frantically dug for any survivors, pulling out lifeless children with their bodies soiled with blood and ash. Share this -





Iran: U.S. will not be ‘spared from the fire’ if war goes on Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, was adamant about his position on the Israel-Hamas conflict at the U.N. General Assembly emergency session today: Gaza and the West Bank belong only to "original" Palestinians. “No institution or country has the right or can give any part of it of this land to another person or group,” he said, adding later that Israel’s claims of self-defense are a “very ridiculous joke.” Amir-Abdollahian also pointed a finger at the U.S. for holding up action at the Security Council and said the country, which has provided Israel with military aid, won’t escape the consequences. “I say frankly to the American statesman who are now managing the genocide in Palestine that we do not welcome to expansion of the war in the region, but I warn if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire,” he said. Share this -





Israeli troops backed by jets and drones raid Gaza City outskirts TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli ground forces backed by drones and fighter jets conducted another raid of Gaza Strip overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said. The targets in the outskirts of Gaza City included anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centers, and individual Hamas terrorists, the IDF said. Share this -





Almost every child in Gaza 'will be forever scarred,' NGO says Children in Gaza have been deprived of the critical support needed as they go through extreme physical and mental trauma, a NGO said today, as the collapsing health infrastructure copes with the sheer number of injuries. These children “will be forever scarred by their experience, living through this terrible nightmare of killing, bombings, insecurity, death and injury,” Steve Sosebee, the founder of Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, told NBC News. Historically almost 60% of the children had post traumatic stress disorder, he said, adding “We expect that number to be close to 100% when the violence is over.” “It will take immense effort to even begin to address the depth of the mental health crises,” he added. More than 2,700 children have been killed and hundreds more still trapped under rubble, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

U.S. launches strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria The U.S. launched strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria on Thursday in retaliation for a series of drone attacks on American military bases in the region, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “Today, at President Biden’s direction,” Austin said, “U.S. military forces conducted self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17.” The al-Tanf military outpost in Syria. Lolita Baldor / AP file The U.S. military action comes amid rising tensions in the region over the conflict in Israel. Austin called the attacks “separate and distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas” and said they don’t represent a shift in the U.S. approach to the conflict. From Oct. 17 to Tuesday, U.S. and coalition forces were attacked at least 10 separate times in Iraq and three times in Syria by a mix of drones and rockets, the Defense Department has said. On Oct. 18, at least two one-way attack drones targeted al-Tanf military base in southern Syria, U.S. Central Command said. On the same day, there were two separate drone attacks against U.S. and coalition forces stationed at al-Asad base in western Iraq. Read the full story here. Share this -





E.U. calls for humanitarian pauses for Gaza aid European Union leaders urged pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks so humanitarian aid could be delivered to Gaza, and President Joe Biden told Iran’s supreme leader not to target U.S. personnel in the Middle East. Israel’s military, which has been carrying out limited raids into Gaza as it prepares for a ground incursion of the enclave, said early Friday it was “currently conducting raids in the Gaza Strip” as part of preparations for the next stage of the operation. As the plight of Palestinian civilians grows more desperate, the issue of whether to have humanitarian pauses or cease-fire agreements in the Hamas-run coastal enclave will come before the 193-member U.N. General Assembly later Friday in a draft resolution submitted by Arab states calling for a cease-fire. Unlike in the Security Council, where resolutions on Gaza aid failed this week, no country holds a veto in the General Assembly. Resolutions are nonbinding, but they carry political weight. Share this -





