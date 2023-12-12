What we know
- The United States and Israel are being increasingly isolated internationally amid growing calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, and ahead of a United Nations General Assembly vote today on an immediate humanitarian pause in violence. Two U.S. officials say there is limited hope in the Biden administration that the U.S. can secure another pause in fighting.
- Close to 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the territory's health officials. Meanwhile, 90% of Gaza’s 2.2 million people have been displaced, and aid agencies estimate that half of the population faces starvation.
- Israeli military officials say 97 soldiers have been killed during the country's fight in Gaza, which came after Hamas militants killed some 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages on Oct. 7.
- One of the first Israeli hostages released by Hamas, Yocheved Lifshitz, tells NBC News in an exclusive interview that "time is running out" for others still being kept captive. "They need to get out today. Otherwise, they won’t survive," she warns.
Biden officials meet with Jewish leaders in White House to discuss rise in antisemitism
WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials met with Jewish leaders at the White House to discuss rising antisemitism, according to a meeting participant.
Amy Spitalnick, chief executive of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, was there and confirmed the gathering included White House coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk, Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Deborah Lipstadt, special envoy on antisemitism.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke at the meeting, Spitalnick said.
“The administration has been incredibly responsive and engaged,” Spitalnick said in a statement.
Israeli artillery units fire on Gaza
An IDF unit, stationed in southern Israel, fired howitzer shells towards Gaza late yesterday.
Cruise missile from Houthi area of Yemen hits commercial vessel
A land-based cruise missile launched from the Houthi-controlled area in Yemen struck a Norway-flagged ship, the motor transport STRINDA, two U.S. defense officials said.
There was some damage and a fire, but no casualties had been reported, the officials said.
No U.S. ships were anywhere near where the attack occurred, which was about 60 nautical miles north of the Bab-al-Mandab Strait, the defense officials said.
The USS Mason is on scene to render aid, the officials said.
There have been other attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea that U.S. officials said were believed to have been carried out by Houthis in Yemen. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran.
“There were no US ships in the vicinity at the time of the attack, but the USS MASON responded to the M/T STRINDA’s mayday call and is currently rendering assistance,” said the U.S. Central Command in a statement on X.
U.N. General Assembly to vote on cease-fire resolution, Palestinian ambassador says
The U.N. General Assembly has scheduled an emergency meeting on Tuesday to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.
Assembly President Dennis Francis sent a letter to the 193 U.N. member states on Sunday saying the meeting had been requested by the 22-member Arab Group and 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, told The Associated Press that the draft resolution to be voted on Tuesday afternoon is similar to the Security Council resolution the United States vetoed on Friday.
Mansour said that resolution was cosponsored by 103 countries, and he is hoping for more cosponsors and a high vote for the General Assembly resolution when it is put to a vote.
There are no vetoes in the General Assembly, but unlike the Security Council, its resolutions are not legally binding. They are important nonetheless as a barometer of global opinion.
