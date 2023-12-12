“The administration has been incredibly responsive and engaged,” Spitalnick said in a statement.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke at the meeting, Spitalnick said.

Amy Spitalnick, chief executive of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, was there and confirmed the gathering included White House coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk, Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Deborah Lipstadt, special envoy on antisemitism.

WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials met with Jewish leaders at the White House to discuss rising antisemitism, according to a meeting participant.

Cruise missile from Houthi area of Yemen hits commercial vessel

A land-based cruise missile launched from the Houthi-controlled area in Yemen struck a Norway-flagged ship, the motor transport STRINDA, two U.S. defense officials said.

There was some damage and a fire, but no casualties had been reported, the officials said.

No U.S. ships were anywhere near where the attack occurred, which was about 60 nautical miles north of the Bab-al-Mandab Strait, the defense officials said.

The USS Mason is on scene to render aid, the officials said.

There have been other attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea that U.S. officials said were believed to have been carried out by Houthis in Yemen. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran.

“There were no US ships in the vicinity at the time of the attack, but the USS MASON responded to the M/T STRINDA’s mayday call and is currently rendering assistance,” said the U.S. Central Command in a statement on X.