IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 38 minutes ago

Kevin Spacey trial live updates: Actor faces sex assault charges in London court

Spacey, 63, has denied allegations of offences alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.
Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at court in London on Wednesday.Frank Augstein / AP
By NBC News

LONDON — Kevin Spacey arrived at a London court Wednesday morning for the start of a four-week trial in which the Oscar-winning actor faces a dozen sexual offence charges.

Spacey, 63, has denied all the allegations.

The disgraced actor faces charges over offences alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. They include indecent and sexual assaults and an offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

What to know about the trial

  • Spacey's trial begins Wednesday at London's Southwark Crown Court, where jury selection will get underway.
  • Spacey faces 12 sex offense charges, all of which he denies, relating to events that are alleged to have taken place from 2001 to 2013.
  • Spacey first pleaded not guilty last July to five of those charges, four of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
  • In January he pleaded not guilty to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man from 2001 to 2004.
38m ago / 8:26 AM UTC

Patrick Smith

Media gather outside Southwark Crown Court in London as actor Kevin Spacey appears on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Patrick Smith / NBC News

The world’s media has descended on Southwark Crown Court for the first day of Kevin Spacey’s trial — a full hour before the hearing was due to start at 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET).

Photographers, camera crews and reporters were all hoping to catch a glimpse of the 63-year-old Oscar winner.

45m ago / 8:19 AM UTC

Photo: Spacey team arrives at court to awaiting media throng

Max Butterworth

The actor was flanked by a team of people as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday morning.

The Oscar-winning US Actor is charged with 12 counts of sexually assaulting four men in the UK between 2005 and 2013.
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
45m ago / 8:19 AM UTC

What are the charges Spacey is facing?

Chantal Da Silva

Spacey faces 12 sex offense charges relating to events that are alleged to have taken place from 2001 to 2013.

The actor first pleaded not guilty last July to five of those charges, four of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The latter charge which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

In January he pleaded not guilty to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man from 2001 to 2004.

The British judge, Mark Wall, had agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment.

45m ago / 8:19 AM UTC

Kevin Spacey appears calm as he arrives at London court

Chantal Da Silva

Kevin Spacey appeared calm as he arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court Wednesday morning for the start of a four-week trial in which the Oscar-winning actor faces a dozen sexual offence charges.

Kevin Spacey On Trial For Sex Offences
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Spacey, 63, has denied all the allegations.

The disgraced actor faces charges over offences alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. They include indecent and sexual assaults and an offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

NBC News