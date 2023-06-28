Kevin Spacey trial live updates: Actor faces sex assault charges in London court

LONDON — Kevin Spacey arrived at a London court Wednesday morning for the start of a four-week trial in which the Oscar-winning actor faces a dozen sexual offence charges.

Spacey, 63, has denied all the allegations.

The disgraced actor faces charges over offences alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. They include indecent and sexual assaults and an offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

What to know about the trial Spacey's trial begins Wednesday at London's Southwark Crown Court, where jury selection will get underway.

Spacey faces 12 sex offense charges, all of which he denies, relating to events that are alleged to have taken place from 2001 to 2013.

Spacey first pleaded not guilty last July to five of those charges, four of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In January he pleaded not guilty to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man from 2001 to 2004.