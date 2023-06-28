Kevin Spacey trial live updates: Actor faces sex assault charges in London court

LONDON — Kevin Spacey arrived at a London court Wednesday morning for the start of a four-week trial in which the Oscar-winning actor faces a dozen sexual offence charges.
Spacey, 63, has denied all the allegations.
The disgraced actor faces charges over offences alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. They include indecent and sexual assaults and an offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
What to know about the trial
- Spacey's trial begins Wednesday at London's Southwark Crown Court, where jury selection will get underway.
- Spacey faces 12 sex offense charges, all of which he denies, relating to events that are alleged to have taken place from 2001 to 2013.
- Spacey first pleaded not guilty last July to five of those charges, four of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
- In January he pleaded not guilty to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man from 2001 to 2004.
The world’s media has descended on Southwark Crown Court for the first day of Kevin Spacey’s trial — a full hour before the hearing was due to start at 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET).
Photographers, camera crews and reporters were all hoping to catch a glimpse of the 63-year-old Oscar winner.
The actor was flanked by a team of people as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday morning.
What are the charges Spacey is facing?
Spacey faces 12 sex offense charges relating to events that are alleged to have taken place from 2001 to 2013.
The actor first pleaded not guilty last July to five of those charges, four of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The latter charge which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
In January he pleaded not guilty to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man from 2001 to 2004.
The British judge, Mark Wall, had agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment.
Kevin Spacey appears calm as he arrives at London court
