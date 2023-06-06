Live updates: Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up major dam

A vast dam on the front lines of the war in southern Ukraine has been destroyed, according to video verified by NBC News and local officials.

Water was surging through the critical Kakhovka dam Tuesday, threatening to inundate the surrounding Kherson region and immediately sparking evacuations from nearby areas and an emergency meeting in Kyiv.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam, which sits in a Russian-controlled area of the front-line region. Russian news agencies said the dam had been destroyed in shelling, while a senior Russian-installed official said it was a terrorist attack, implying an attack by Ukraine.

NBC News has not verified the claims of either side. Follow our coverage here for live updates.