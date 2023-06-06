IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 11 minutes ago

Live updates: Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up major dam

The critical Kakhovka dam was destroyed Tuesday, according to video verified by NBC News and local officials on both sides.
Image: UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
This satellite image from Maxar technologies shows the dam lats month, before it was destroyedAFP - Getty Images
By NBC News

A vast dam on the front lines of the war in southern Ukraine has been destroyed, according to video verified by NBC News and local officials.

Water was surging through the critical Kakhovka dam Tuesday, threatening to inundate the surrounding Kherson region and immediately sparking evacuations from nearby areas and an emergency meeting in Kyiv.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam, which sits in a Russian-controlled area of the front-line region. Russian news agencies said the dam had been destroyed in shelling, while a senior Russian-installed official said it was a terrorist attack, implying an attack by Ukraine.

NBC News has not verified the claims of either side. Follow our coverage here for live updates.

11m ago / 6:16 AM UTC

Major dam destroyed in southern Ukraine

Max Burman and Sarah Kaufman

A vast dam on the front lines of the war in southern Ukraine has been destroyed, according to video verified by NBC News and local officials.

Water was surging through the critical Kakhovka dam on Tuesday, threatening to inundate the surrounding Kherson region and immediately sparking evacuations from nearby areas and an emergency meeting in Kyiv.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam, which sits in a Russian-controlled area of the front-line region. Russian news agencies said the dam had been destroyed in shelling while a senior Russian-installed official said it was a terrorist attack, implying an attack by Ukraine.

NBC News has not verified the claims of either side.

NBC News