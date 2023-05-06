King Charles III coronation live updates: Monarch to be crowned

LONDON — King Charles III will be crowned monarch of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday, in an event steeped in a millennia of tradition and pageantry.

The coronation comes almost eight months after Charles, 74, ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8 — a day that marked the end of an era defined by her 70-year reign.

During his decades in the public eye, but in the shadow of his popular mother, Charles became more known for his sometimes messy private life than his campaigns about the environment, and religious tolerance and inclusion.

He will become the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a tradition dating back to 1066. His wife, Camilla, previously known as the queen consort, will be referred to as Queen Camilla from Saturday.