King Charles III coronation live updates: Monarch to be crowned

LONDON — King Charles III will be crowned monarch of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday, in an event steeped in a millennia of tradition and pageantry.
The coronation comes almost eight months after Charles, 74, ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8 — a day that marked the end of an era defined by her 70-year reign.
During his decades in the public eye, but in the shadow of his popular mother, Charles became more known for his sometimes messy private life than his campaigns about the environment, and religious tolerance and inclusion.
He will become the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a tradition dating back to 1066. His wife, Camilla, previously known as the queen consort, will be referred to as Queen Camilla from Saturday.
What to know about the king's coronation
- Charles will be crowned at 12 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) as gun salutes sound across the United Kingdom.
- Prince Harry is expected to attend his father's coronation while his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, remains in California.
- Read our full guide on the day's events.
'It's the king. I've liked him for many years'
King Charles’ coronation is finally here but some royal supporters have been camping out in central London for days.
Thomas Moore, 80, from Salt Lake City, set up his temporary home on the Mall, a few hundred yards from Buckingham Palace, last Friday, braving the cold and rain in a blue tarpaulin and camping chair.
“It’s the king. I’ve liked him for many years. I believe in the things he believes in. He’s a musician, he’s an artist, he’s a poet, he saves buildings — he’s a renaissance man,” he said Friday.
Julie Miller travelled Friday from Belfast, Northern Ireland, with two friends, dressed in red white and blue and masks bearing the faces of the royal family. “We can’t believe we’re here. We planned this from the moment it was announced,” she said. “I think he will be a great king. This is what he’s been born for, trained for, and what better idol to etch than the queen.”
British military personnel were ready bright and early outside London's Waterloo Station for today's events.
They are moving across the city to help marshal the thousands of onlookers who will be watching the king's procession to Westminster Abbey.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the coronation of King Charles III.
London is already abuzz as crowds start to gather in public viewing areas along today's procession route.
Follow along for the latest updates as Charles becomes the 40th British sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey today.