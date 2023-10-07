IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live updates: Hamas launches surprise attack on Israel with rockets and gunmen

Israel responds by declaring a “state of war alert” and striking targets in the Gaza Strip.
Sirens warning of incoming rockets sound around Gaza, near Tel Aviv
A man runs for shelter in Ashkelon, Israel, after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.Amir Cohen / Reuters
By NBC News

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel early Saturday, with fighters crossing into southern Israel and firing a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

What we know

  • The elusive leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the group was behind the attack on Israel, which it dubbed “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”
  • Israel responded by declaring a “state of war alert” and striking targets in Gaza.
  • Hamas says it has launched 5,000 rockets at Israel.
  • The violence follows weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4m ago / 7:54 AM UTC

Opposition leader backs 'sharp and severe' response

Leila Sackur

Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that he gave “full support to the security forces for a sharp and severe response against terrorism.”

“On days like these there is no opposition and no coalition in Israel,” he said in a thread on X, formerly call Twitter. “We are all united in the face of terrorism and we need to strike it with a hard and determined hand.”

Chair of the centrist Yesh Atid party, Lapid has been a vocal critic of Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition, and has previously appeared at protests against the overhaul of the Israeli supreme court.

24m ago / 7:33 AM UTC

Hamas leader says 5,000 rockets launched

Max Burman and Associated Press

Militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, announced that it was behind the operation it dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood” at the start of the attack.

“Enough is enough,” the elusive leader of the group’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, said in a recorded message that called on Palestinians to join the fight.

“This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth,” he said, adding that 5,000 rockets had been launched.

24m ago / 7:33 AM UTC

'We will defend ourselves,' IDF says

Mithil Aggarwal

Israel's military, the Israel Defense Forces or IDF, declared: "We will defend ourselves."

"Israelis across the country — on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning," it added on X.

24m ago / 7:33 AM UTC

Tensions escalate after Palestinian militants launch airstrikes toward Israel

