Live updates: Hamas launches surprise attack on Israel with rockets and gunmen

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel early Saturday, with fighters crossing into southern Israel and firing a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.
What we know
- The elusive leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the group was behind the attack on Israel, which it dubbed “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”
- Israel responded by declaring a “state of war alert” and striking targets in Gaza.
- Hamas says it has launched 5,000 rockets at Israel.
- The violence follows weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Opposition leader backs 'sharp and severe' response
Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that he gave “full support to the security forces for a sharp and severe response against terrorism.”
“On days like these there is no opposition and no coalition in Israel,” he said in a thread on X, formerly call Twitter. “We are all united in the face of terrorism and we need to strike it with a hard and determined hand.”
Chair of the centrist Yesh Atid party, Lapid has been a vocal critic of Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition, and has previously appeared at protests against the overhaul of the Israeli supreme court.
Hamas leader says 5,000 rockets launched
Militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, announced that it was behind the operation it dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood” at the start of the attack.
“Enough is enough,” the elusive leader of the group’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, said in a recorded message that called on Palestinians to join the fight.
“This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth,” he said, adding that 5,000 rockets had been launched.
'We will defend ourselves,' IDF says
Israel's military, the Israel Defense Forces or IDF, declared: "We will defend ourselves."
"Israelis across the country — on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning," it added on X.