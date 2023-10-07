Live updates: Hamas launches surprise attack on Israel with rockets and gunmen

Opposition leader backs 'sharp and severe' response

Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that he gave “full support to the security forces for a sharp and severe response against terrorism.”

“On days like these there is no opposition and no coalition in Israel,” he said in a thread on X, formerly call Twitter. “We are all united in the face of terrorism and we need to strike it with a hard and determined hand.”

Chair of the centrist Yesh Atid party, Lapid has been a vocal critic of Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition, and has previously appeared at protests against the overhaul of the Israeli supreme court.