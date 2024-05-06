Live updates: Israel urges civilians to leave eastern Rafah as cease-fire hopes fade

TEL AVIV — The number of people being told to move from eastern Rafah into what Israel says is an expanded humanitarian area is estimated to be around 100,000, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani would not say in a media briefing how long civilians have to evacuate under this morning’s evacuation order.

He also would not go into detail about how the operation will impact the Rafah Crossing but said the IDF is committed to maintaining the flow of aid into Gaza. Shoshani said the humanitarian zone would be “safer” for civilians but that the IDF reserved the right to strike against Hamas inside the zone.