Live updates: Israel urges civilians to leave eastern Rafah as cease-fire hopes fade

What to know
- The Israel Defense Forces on Monday called for civilians in eastern Rafah to move toward what it said is an expanded humanitarian area, potentially signaling preparations for a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city.
- The latest round of cease-fire talks do not appear to have led to a deal to secure the release of the 132 hostages believed to still be held in Gaza or an end to fighting in the enclave.
- CIA Director William Burns may travel to Israel on Monday for more hostage and cease-fire talks after holding discussions Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha, a source with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.
- President Joe Biden and other world leaders have repeatedly voiced opposition to an Israeli invasion of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are estimated to be sheltering.
- The United Nations has warned that such a ground offensive would drastically worsen the death toll in Gaza, which Palestinian health officials say stands at more than 34,000.
Around 100,000 people told to evacuate eastern Rafah, IDF spokesman says
TEL AVIV — The number of people being told to move from eastern Rafah into what Israel says is an expanded humanitarian area is estimated to be around 100,000, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.
Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani would not say in a media briefing how long civilians have to evacuate under this morning’s evacuation order.
He also would not go into detail about how the operation will impact the Rafah Crossing but said the IDF is committed to maintaining the flow of aid into Gaza. Shoshani said the humanitarian zone would be “safer” for civilians but that the IDF reserved the right to strike against Hamas inside the zone.
IDF instructs people in eastern Rafah to move to humanitarian zone
Israeli forces on Monday began instructing people in eastern portions of Rafah to move into a humanitarian zone, potentially signaling preparations for a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city.
The call for Palestinians to move was confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces, which included a map of the humanitarian area. "Calls to temporarily move to the humanitarian area will be conveyed through posters, SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic," the IDF said in a statement.
A possible ground offensive in Rafah has been widely condemned internationally, with United Nations officials warning that it would increase the civilian death toll and worsen the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
The move also comes despite President Joe Biden repeatedly stating U.S. opposition to an invasion of Rafah, where the population has swelled to an estimated 1.4 million people following Israel’s offensive in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel and the taking of hostages on Oct. 7.
The Biden administration has threatened consequences for Israel should it move forward with a military assault without a credible plan to safeguard civilians in Rafah, which had a prewar population of around 250,000.
Austin reiterates need for civilian protections in Rafah
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday stressed the need for any Israeli military operation in Rafah to include a plan to evacuate civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid.
Austin made the remarks while speaking with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, according to a readout of the conversation provided by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. During the discussion, Austin reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to supporting Israel's defense, and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the return of all hostages taken by Hamas militants.
CIA director may travel to Israel for more cease-fire and hostage negotiations
CIA Director William Burns may travel to Israel for more cease-fire and hostage release talks after holding discussions on Sunday in the Qatari capital, Doha, a source with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.
Burns, whose schedule remained fluid amid uncertainty over the outcome of the talks, has emerged as a key figure in the negotiations. The CIA director had previously been in Cairo, where Hamas stated that cease-fire discussions concluded Sunday following “in-depth and serious discussions.”
The militant group reiterated key demands that Israel again rejected. After earlier signs of progress, the outlook appeared to dim as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to resist international pressure to halt the war.