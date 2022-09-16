LONDON — Braving a wait of 14 hours in a line that stretches for nearly 5 miles across the British capital's River Thames, thousands more flocked to Westminster Hall on Friday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state ahead of Monday's funeral.
King Charles III will make his first visit as monarch to Wales, with the new king expected to visit the country’s capital alongside the queen consort.
Charles and Camilla, who have already attended ceremonies in Scotland and Northern Ireland, will then return to London where he will join the queen's other children to mount a vigil by her coffin.
Here’s what to know:
- The queen will continue to lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral Monday.
- Thousands of people continue to join the mileslong line to pay their final respects to the queen, with the wait time reaching 14 hours as of early Friday morning.
- King Charles and the queen consort will travel to Wales, where they will attend a thanksgiving service at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral before joining a reception at Cardiff Castle, a building steeped in 2,000 years of history.
- Charles and his siblings are expected to mount a vigil by the queen's coffin tonight at around 7:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET).
Follow here for live coverage.
Hundreds gather in Uganda to honor queen at memorial service
KAMPALA, Uganda — Hundreds of Ugandans attended a memorial service in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, a somber ceremony that underscored affection for the departed British monarch in this East African country.
Speakers in the Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital on Thursday included Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, who paid tribute to the queen as an “endearing” leader.
“She wasn’t the queen of England alone,” she said. “She was the queen of all of us in the Commonwealth.”
The Rev. Jonathan Kisawuzi, the cathedral’s dean, spoke of the queen’s “faith, courage and direction” in her 70-year reign. “We will remember her always,” he said.
Uganda is one of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth, a group of mostly former British colonies that now includes others, such as Rwanda, that were not part of the British Empire.
Day breaks over the river Thames as mourners line across London
Line to pay respects is so long it may have to be paused, U.K. government warns
The UK government on Friday warned entry for the line to pay respects to the queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall will be paused if the park holding waiting mourners hits capacity.
Officials called on members of the public to reconsider joining the line.“If you have not yet set off to join, please consider waiting until numbers have reduced," an official update at 8:30 a.m. (3:30a.m. EST) read.
The line for the queen on Friday is expected to stretch over 11 hours. The queen's lying in state is open to the public for 24 hours a day until her funeral on Monday.
Mourners face 14-hour wait as they join nearly line to see queen
Mourners hoping to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II face a 14-hour long wait in a line stretching for 4.9 miles along London's River Thames.
As of early Friday morning, thousands of people were lined up for the chance to file past the queen's coffin in Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will be lying in state until her funeral Monday.
The line is so long that the U.K. has launched a live tracker monitoring wait times:
Friday morning lines at London Bridge
What to expect on Friday
Thousands of people in Britain's capital continue to join a miles-long line to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Meanwhile, King Charles III and the queen consort are expected to travel to Wales today after a quiet Thursday.
Charles and Camilla will attend a thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in the Welsh capital Cardiff, before joining a reception at Cardiff Castle.
Charles and his siblings are later expected to mount a vigil by the queen’s coffin at around 7:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET).