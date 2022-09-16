LONDON — Braving a wait of 14 hours in a line that stretches for nearly 5 miles across the British capital's River Thames, thousands more flocked to Westminster Hall on Friday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state ahead of Monday's funeral.

King Charles III will make his first visit as monarch to Wales, with the new king expected to visit the country’s capital alongside the queen consort.

Charles and Camilla, who have already attended ceremonies in Scotland and Northern Ireland, will then return to London where he will join the queen's other children to mount a vigil by her coffin.

Here’s what to know:

The queen will continue to lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral Monday.

Thousands of people continue to join the mileslong line to pay their final respects to the queen, with the wait time reaching 14 hours as of early Friday morning.

King Charles and the queen consort will travel to Wales, where they will attend a thanksgiving service at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral before joining a reception at Cardiff Castle, a building steeped in 2,000 years of history.

Charles and his siblings are expected to mount a vigil by the queen's coffin tonight at around 7:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET).

