LONDON — Princes William and Harry will walk together Wednesday as they join their father, Britain's new king, in a somber procession taking the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, where the late monarch will lie in state.
For many, seeing the two brothers once again united in grief will be a reminder of the walk they took 25 years ago as they marched in a procession marking the death of their own mother, Princess Diana.
The royals are expected to be met by huge crowds in the capital, with some already gathered in the streets to pay their respects despite the gloomy weather.
Hundreds of thousands of mourners from across the country will then have their final chance to file past and say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday:
- The queen's coffin will be taken in a gun carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall Wednesday afternoon.
- Princes William and Harry are expected to walk together in the procession as they join their father, the queen's other children and more sernior royals.
- A short service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, assisted by the dean of Westminster.
- Later Wednesday, the public will be allowed to file past and pay their final respects to the queen, with hundreds of thousands expected to say their farewells.
Hong Kongers line up for hours to sign condolences book for queen
Hundreds of mourners in Hong Kong lined up for hours in record heat this week outside the city's British Consulate to pay their respects to the queen.
The British consulate in the former colony on Tuesday extended opening hours for the queen's condolences book to accommodate "the exceptional numbers wishing to pay respects to Her Late Majesty," it said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The consulate also advised mourners to bring water and wear “appropriate clothing” as the wait could extend over three hours.
Many in Hong Kong still feel an affinity to the British crown. The city was under British rule for over 150 years until it was handed back to Beijing in 1997.
Australia names Sydney square in honor of the queen
Australia has named a new square in central Sydney in honor of the queen's life of service.
“We’re here to announce that where we are standing will become Queen Elizabeth II Place," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced at the site at Hyde Park Barracks on Tuesday.
“This is a great global city and we need to make the most of it, this plan will do that,” he added, saying the new plans will “commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”
Albanese will leave on Thursday for London to join other world leaders for the queen's funeral next week.
Mourners join line to view Queen Elizabeth lying in state
Route for mourners lining up to pay respects at the Palace of Westminster
Thousands of mourners are expected to line up today to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who will lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday.
The route for the approximately four-mile line will start at the Albert Embankment on the south side of the River Thames and continue all the way to Southwark Park, according to the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, or DCMS.
Once mourners have passed through the start of the line, they’ll be led across Lambeth Bridge into Victoria Tower Gardens, where they’ll be put through airport-style security before they enter the palace. There will also be a separate accessible route for those who need it.
The state viewing will open to the public Wednesday at 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET), and it will be open 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. Monday, when her funeral is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey.
Those planning to attend the viewing, especially those with medical conditions, “are encouraged to check the guidance, plan accordingly and be prepared for significant wait times, including possibly overnight," DCMS said. Over 1,000 volunteers and Metropolitan Police officers will be on the ground to assist mourners and keep them safe, DCMS said.
