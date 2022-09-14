LONDON — Princes William and Harry will walk together Wednesday as they join their father, Britain's new king, in a somber procession taking the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, where the late monarch will lie in state.

For many, seeing the two brothers once again united in grief will be a reminder of the walk they took 25 years ago as they marched in a procession marking the death of their own mother, Princess Diana.

The royals are expected to be met by huge crowds in the capital, with some already gathered in the streets to pay their respects despite the gloomy weather.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners from across the country will then have their final chance to file past and say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

The queen's coffin will be taken in a gun carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Princes William and Harry are expected to walk together in the procession as they join their father, the queen's other children and more sernior royals.

A short service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, assisted by the dean of Westminster.

Later Wednesday, the public will be allowed to file past and pay their final respects to the queen, with hundreds of thousands expected to say their farewells.

Follow here for live coverage.