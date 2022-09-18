LONDON — World leaders were descending on London Sunday ahead of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, as the line to pay respects to the monarch lying in state continued to snake more than 5 miles along the southern banks of the River Thames.

A steady stream of people defied advice to refrain from joining the line to say goodbye to the queen ahead of the cutoff on Monday at 6:30 a.m. They faced potential wait times of longer than 13 hours and braved cold overnight temperatures.

On Saturday evening, Princes William, Harry and the queen’s other six grandchildren held vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall. Notably, Harry wore his military uniform, despite no longer serving as a working royal.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed late Saturday, and planned to attend a reception with Charles on Sunday.

Here's what to know for Sunday:

There's less than a day left for those hoping to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. Members of the public have until 6:30 a.m. to make it through.

King Charles III will hold an official state reception at Buckingham Palace this evening for visiting world leaders. Here's who's expected to attend the funeral.

Countries in the U.K. will observe one minute of national silence at 8 p.m. (3 pm. ET).