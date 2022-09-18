IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 15 minutes ago

Live updates: Mourners defy advice, still join miles-long line to see the queen

The line to see the queen lying in state wound 5 miles alongside the River Thames on Sunday. Meanwhile, world leaders began arriving to attend Monday's state funeral.

Prince William and Harry hold vigil at Westminster

02:14
By NBC News

LONDON — World leaders were descending on London Sunday ahead of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, as the line to pay respects to the monarch lying in state continued to snake more than 5 miles along the southern banks of the River Thames.

A steady stream of people defied advice to refrain from joining the line to say goodbye to the queen ahead of the cutoff on Monday at 6:30 a.m. They faced potential wait times of longer than 13 hours and braved cold overnight temperatures.

On Saturday evening, Princes William, Harry and the queen’s other six grandchildren held vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall. Notably, Harry wore his military uniform, despite no longer serving as a working royal.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed late Saturday, and planned to attend a reception with Charles on Sunday.

Here's what to know for Sunday:

  • There's less than a day left for those hoping to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. Members of the public have until 6:30 a.m. to make it through.
  • King Charles III will hold an official state reception at Buckingham Palace this evening for visiting world leaders. Here's who's expected to attend the funeral.
  • Countries in the U.K. will observe one minute of national silence at 8 p.m. (3 pm. ET).
15m ago / 9:49 AM UTC

Lining up overnight to pay their respects

Image: The Nation Prepares To Pay Their Final Respects To Queen Elizabeth II
Members of the public lined up overnight to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
1h ago / 8:38 AM UTC

Queen Elizabeth's complicated LGBTQ legacy

Jo Yurcaba

In 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne after the death of her father, same-sex sexual relations were criminalized in Britain. The same laws were also brought to the Commonwealth countries that it colonized. 

By the time she died, the landscape for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights looked dramatically different — at least in the United Kingdom — in part because she approved of many pro-LGBTQ measures, such as same-sex marriage.

That support has led some to argue that she was a “quiet” supporter of LGBTQ rights, but to others she was just doing her job.

Read the full story here.

1h ago / 8:38 AM UTC

The public continue to pay their respects

Image: People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 18, 2022.
People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying in state, outside Westminster Hall in London on Sunday. Emilio Morenatti / AP
Image: The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state inside Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 18, 2022.
The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state inside Westminster Hall in London on Sunday.Adrian Dennis / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Image: The Nation Prepares To Pay Their Final Respects To Queen Elizabeth II
The line pressed on overnight, even as temperatures dropped.Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
1h ago / 8:37 AM UTC

Man charged in incident near queen’s coffin

Dennis Romero and Sean Nevin

A man been charged in connection with an incident Friday at Westminster Hall, where the queen has been lying in state, London police said Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with moving to cause alarm, harassment or distress, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police. He was scheduled to appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ court Monday.

A Parliamentary spokesperson said a person had “moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque,” or raised platform.

The person was removed from the hall and the queue resumed with “minimal disruption,” the spokesperson said.

The platform where her coffin is displayed was being guarded at all times by the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

NBC News