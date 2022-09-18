LONDON — World leaders were descending on London Sunday ahead of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, as the line to pay respects to the monarch lying in state continued to snake more than 5 miles along the southern banks of the River Thames.
A steady stream of people defied advice to refrain from joining the line to say goodbye to the queen ahead of the cutoff on Monday at 6:30 a.m. They faced potential wait times of longer than 13 hours and braved cold overnight temperatures.
On Saturday evening, Princes William, Harry and the queen’s other six grandchildren held vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall. Notably, Harry wore his military uniform, despite no longer serving as a working royal.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed late Saturday, and planned to attend a reception with Charles on Sunday.
Here's what to know for Sunday:
- There's less than a day left for those hoping to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. Members of the public have until 6:30 a.m. to make it through.
- King Charles III will hold an official state reception at Buckingham Palace this evening for visiting world leaders. Here's who's expected to attend the funeral.
- Countries in the U.K. will observe one minute of national silence at 8 p.m. (3 pm. ET).
Lining up overnight to pay their respects
Queen Elizabeth's complicated LGBTQ legacy
In 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne after the death of her father, same-sex sexual relations were criminalized in Britain. The same laws were also brought to the Commonwealth countries that it colonized.
By the time she died, the landscape for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights looked dramatically different — at least in the United Kingdom — in part because she approved of many pro-LGBTQ measures, such as same-sex marriage.
That support has led some to argue that she was a “quiet” supporter of LGBTQ rights, but to others she was just doing her job.
The public continue to pay their respects
Man charged in incident near queen’s coffin
A man been charged in connection with an incident Friday at Westminster Hall, where the queen has been lying in state, London police said Saturday.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with moving to cause alarm, harassment or distress, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police. He was scheduled to appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ court Monday.
A Parliamentary spokesperson said a person had “moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque,” or raised platform.
The person was removed from the hall and the queue resumed with “minimal disruption,” the spokesperson said.
The platform where her coffin is displayed was being guarded at all times by the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.