LONDON — King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch in a modern version of an Anglo-Saxon ceremony that will be televised for the first time on Saturday. It will be followed by gun salutes and declarations across the United Kingdom.

The meeting of the Accession Council will not be attended by the new king but his son and heir William, whose new title is the Prince of Wales, will be at the event in St. James's Palace in London. Government ministers and senior members of the clergy will also attend, and formally proclaim the new king, before a statement is read to the public from the balcony of the palace and then, throughout Britain.

The ceremony is part of long-established and highly choreographed plans for the days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday and whose state funeral will be held in just over a week.

Here's what is expected to happen today:

King Charles will officially be proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch.

The proclamation will be read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom, Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales and at other locations.

Senior lawmakers will swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III in the Houses of Parliament.

The new king and Camilla, the Queen’s Consort, will meet with members of the public on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

