LONDON — King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch in a modern version of an Anglo-Saxon ceremony that will be televised for the first time on Saturday. It will be followed by gun salutes and declarations across the United Kingdom.
The meeting of the Accession Council will not be attended by the new king but his son and heir William, whose new title is the Prince of Wales, will be at the event in St. James's Palace in London. Government ministers and senior members of the clergy will also attend, and formally proclaim the new king, before a statement is read to the public from the balcony of the palace and then, throughout Britain.
The ceremony is part of long-established and highly choreographed plans for the days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday and whose state funeral will be held in just over a week.
Here's what is expected to happen today:
- King Charles will officially be proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch.
- The proclamation will be read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom, Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales and at other locations.
- Senior lawmakers will swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III in the Houses of Parliament.
- The new king and Camilla, the Queen’s Consort, will meet with members of the public on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.
Follow here for live coverage.
Floral tributes mount up in London's Green Park
Saturday will be a day of mourning and of ascension
On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II’s body will be moved to Holyrood, her residence in Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, as the solemn occasion will give way to the rites of ascension for King Charles III.
Under long-held custom, the king will say an oath and give a speech in London. Not customary: For the first time, the formality known as the Accession Council will be televised.
The king will be hailed by a 41-gun salute at Hyde Park fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and by a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.
A Garter King of Arms, a heraldic position in the royal household since 1484, will proclaim Charles the new king from a balcony of St. James’s Palace.
The royal band will then play the first verse of “God Save the King,” and flags will be temporarily raised from half mast. At 73, King Charles III is the oldest person to assume the British throne.
The king was expected to arrive at Holyrood on Sunday.
London’s Tower Bridge illuminated for Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationshipSept. 10, 202204:21
Soccer legend Pelé reminisces about queen’s visit to Brazil
Soccer legend Pelé on Friday paid tribute to to Queen Elizabeth II by recalling fond memories of her visit to Brazil in 1968.
He said she made a lasting impression when she came to see Brazil’s love for the sport known in both nations as football. Her deeds and legacy, he said, “will last forever.”
As the only player to win three World Cups, Pelé, 81, has been described as the “player of the century,” and “the greatest” to play the sport.
On Friday, he described Elizabeth’s visit as the scene of a lifetime. “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968,” he tweeted, “when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã.”