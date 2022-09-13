Queen's coffin to move to London as crowds gather to pay their respects

Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh, while in London, a line already began to form of those who want a final chance to say farewell to the late monarch.

The queen's coffin will be flown back to London this evening, accompanied by Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. It will then travel by hearse to Buckingham Palace in London.

Security staff are preparing for millions of people to pay their respects to the queen, whose coffin will be in London's Westminster Hall until her state funeral this Monday.

Meanwhile, King Charles III is expected to visit Belfast, Northern Ireland, to meet dignitaries and attend a prayer service at St. Anne's Cathedral before returning to London.

