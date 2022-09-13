Queen's coffin to move to London as crowds gather to pay their respects

Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh, while in London, a line already began to form of those who want a final chance to say farewell to the late monarch.
The queen's coffin will be flown back to London this evening, accompanied by Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. It will then travel by hearse to Buckingham Palace in London.
Security staff are preparing for millions of people to pay their respects to the queen, whose coffin will be in London's Westminster Hall until her state funeral this Monday.
Meanwhile, King Charles III is expected to visit Belfast, Northern Ireland, to meet dignitaries and attend a prayer service at St. Anne's Cathedral before returning to London.
Crowds continue to line up in Edinburgh to pay final respects
Under clear, crisp fall skies, crowds began to line up once again Tuesday morning outside Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral to pay their final respects to the queen, who is lying at rest there for 24 hours.
Just after 8:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. ET) the scene was less busy than Monday evening, when some people reported waiting for six hours in lines of more than a mile long. However, the line still stretched across blocks, with one steward saying some mourners could face a nearly two-hour wait.
“It’s a historic opportunity,” said Jeremy Maiden, 60, who had just seen the coffin with his wife Jessica, also 60. “It was very quiet, very peaceful. I would urge anyone to go now before it gets busy — this won’t happen again.”
