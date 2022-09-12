Queen’s coffin to move to St. Giles’ Cathedral, King Charles and Camilla appear at Westminster Hall

Final preparations were underway at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh Monday ahead of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
The queen’s coffin will be transported from Holyroodhouse, her official palace in the Scottish capital, in a procession this afternoon to St. Giles’ Cathedral. It will the lie at rest there until Tuesday, before being moved to London.
Meanwhile, in the English capital, King Charles III and the Queen Consort are expected appear at Westminster Hall, where they will receive condolences from Prime Minister Liz Truss and other lawmakers.
They will then travel to Scotland, where they will be met with a 21-gun salute as they arrive at Holyroodhouse.
Here’s what happened:
- Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Balmoral.
- The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, accompanied the funeral procession to Holyroodhouse Palace.
- King Charles III met with the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, who heads the central body that has served the group of former colonies since it was established in 1965.
- Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, will inherit the queen’s corgis, according to a source close to the prince.
Queen's subjects will get final chance to pay respects at Palace of Westminster
The general public will have their chance to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth, with a round-the-clock operation that will allow mourners to file past the queen's closed coffin.
The queen’s subjects and well-wishers will be able to walk past the raised platform to glimpse her casket inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster from 5 p.m. BST Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. a week from Monday, the government announced Sunday.
However, officials have warned that the process could be physically taxing on mourners.
“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” a government statement said.
Larger bags, food and food containers will be strictly prohibited once mourners reach the Palace of Westminster, where they will be subjected to “airport-style” security screening, officials said.
On Monday, Scotland celebrates the life of the queen
Monday is an opportunity for the people of Scotland to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II before her coffin heads back to London for national viewing ahead of her funeral Monday, Sept. 19.
Her coffin will travel in a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. At 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET) the cathedral will host a service service of prayer and reflection.
The queen will lie in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral through Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the king and the queen consort will appear at London’s Westminster Hall, where both houses of Parliament will meet to express condolences.
The pair will then travel by air to Edinburgh and Holyroodhouse, then on to the cathedral service.
Later, the king was expected to meet the Scottish government officials before receiving a motion of condolence from lawmakers.
Monday evening, the king will participate in a vigil at St. Giles. Other members of the royal family were expected to attend.