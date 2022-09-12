Queen’s coffin to move to St. Giles’ Cathedral, King Charles and Camilla appear at Westminster Hall

Final preparations were underway at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh Monday ahead of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

The queen’s coffin will be transported from Holyroodhouse, her official palace in the Scottish capital, in a procession this afternoon to St. Giles’ Cathedral. It will the lie at rest there until Tuesday, before being moved to London.

Meanwhile, in the English capital, King Charles III and the Queen Consort are expected appear at Westminster Hall, where they will receive condolences from Prime Minister Liz Truss and other lawmakers.

They will then travel to Scotland, where they will be met with a 21-gun salute as they arrive at Holyroodhouse.

Here’s what happened:

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Balmoral.

The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, accompanied the funeral procession to Holyroodhouse Palace.

King Charles III met with the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, who heads the central body that has served the group of former colonies since it was established in 1965.

Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, will inherit the queen’s corgis, according to a source close to the prince.

