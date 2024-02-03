Live updates: Iraq warns of dangerous consequences following U.S. strikes

Hamas holds ‘consultations’ on hostage deal but reiterate calls for full cease-fire

TEL AVIV — The head of Hamas’s political bureau said yesterday that the militant group has held “consultations” on a proposal to free Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but reiterated its demands for a complete and final halt to Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Hamas’s list of demands, nearly all of which have been publicly rejected by Israel, belie recent signals by diplomats who have participated in the negotiations and Hamas itself that the militant group may be willing to compromise.

“The study of the new proposal for a cease-fire is based on the basis that any negotiations lead to a complete end to the aggression,” said the statement from Ismail Haniyeh, which was released on Hamas’s official Telegram channel on Friday evening.

