Live updates: Iraq warns of dangerous consequences following U.S. strikes

What we know
- The United States struck 85 targets at 7 facilities in Iraq and Syria last night. The strikes were carried out over 30 minutes, and used 125 "precision munitions." The military action is a significant escalation in Washington's bid to deter the growing threat from Iran-backed groups across the Middle East.
- The response is the first in what is expected to be a series of strikes in retaliation for the killing of three American soldiers, according to a U.S. defense official.
- There have been initial reports of casualties in Syria, and a spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces said the strikes were a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty" and "a threat that will drag Iraq and the region into unforeseen consequences."
- In a statement yesterday responding to a framework for a proposed temporary cease-fire and hostage release deal, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, reaffirmed that any negotiations should lead to a permanent cease-fire and "a serious and rewarding" prisoner-hostage exchange. Israel has repeatedly and publicly rejected calls for an end to the war.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East tomorrow, with stops planned in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the occupied West Bank. He is expected to further diplomatic efforts for the release of hostages, an extended humanitarian pause and increased aid to Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Courtney Kube, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Hamas holds ‘consultations’ on hostage deal but reiterate calls for full cease-fire
TEL AVIV — The head of Hamas’s political bureau said yesterday that the militant group has held “consultations” on a proposal to free Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but reiterated its demands for a complete and final halt to Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian coastal enclave.
Hamas’s list of demands, nearly all of which have been publicly rejected by Israel, belie recent signals by diplomats who have participated in the negotiations and Hamas itself that the militant group may be willing to compromise.
“The study of the new proposal for a cease-fire is based on the basis that any negotiations lead to a complete end to the aggression,” said the statement from Ismail Haniyeh, which was released on Hamas’s official Telegram channel on Friday evening.
The statement added that negotiations should lead to “the withdrawal of the occupation army outside the Gaza Strip, the lifting of the siege, reconstruction, and entry of all life requirements for our people, and the completion of an integrated exchange deal.”
Haniyeh’s statement echoed comments from Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Beirut, who told Lebanese media on Friday that the “complete withdrawal from Gaza and release of prisoners are two main conditions for accepting the deal.”
Hopes had grown that the deal might be nearing agreement over the coming days. On Thursday night, a spokesman for the foreign ministry of Qatar, one of the main interlocutors in the hostage negotiations, said the “proposal has been approved by the Israeli side and now we have initial positive confirmation from the Hamas’s side also on the framework.”
It was unclear on Friday whether the twin statements would force a return to painstaking negotiations to free 136 hostages still held in the Gaza, including six Americans.
Leaders from four nations had arrived at the proposal during meetings in Paris over the weekend.
The Paris deal reportedly would have swapped one Israeli hostage for the release of three Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons.
The exchange would take place in stages for as long as six weeks, during which Israel would be expected to halt their months-long incursion in the Gaza Strip.
But officials in Israel’s government have repeatedly tamped down speculation that Israel may also be nearing approval of the deal.
The terms of the exchange still haven’t been handed over from the War Cabinet to Israel’s full cabinet, according to an Israeli government official — a necessary first step toward final approval.
If approved by the full cabinet, the Israeli public would then have 24 hours to contest it before the Supreme Court, though in the past the court has typically rejected such challenges.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated repeatedly this week that he will not accede to a deal that would see the “release of thousands of terrorists” nor withdraw Israel’s army from the Gaza Strip, where Netanyahu has vowed to eradicate Hamas.
Video appears to show the fire and secondary effects from a U.S. airstrike in Iraq.
An Iraqi security official told NBC News that a strike targeted a weapons warehouse and three houses belonging to Kata’ib Hezbollah in Anbar Province, which is in western Iraq.
Analysis: Strikes underscore Iran’s presence in the region
ERBIL, Iraq — Initial reports from the region suggest that the focus of tonight’s U.S. attacks have been Anbar province in Iraq and Deir ez-Zor governorate in Syria. The strikes ran along the same border that connects to Jordan and Tower 22, where three American service members were killed. They also hit areas home to the Iranian-backed militia accused of carrying out last Sunday’s deadly attack.
“This is by far the most expansive military action we’ve seen against Iran’s proxies in Syria and Iraq to date,” said Charles Lister, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute. “That makes it a significant development.”
The scale and scope of tonight’s strikes also underscore how embedded Iran has become in this region. There are many more places with ties to Iran that the U.S. could have hit but has chosen not to in this first stage. They include known Iranian facilities around Damascus and Aleppo airports, sites targeted by the Israelis last year.
While this is a substantial strike by the U.S., an escalation, it is so far also limited. The question is whether it is enough to change Iran’s long term strategy of pressuring Israel and pushing America out of the region.
“In terms of measuring how maximalist or minimalist we could have been, this sits somewhere in the middle, Lister said. “I’d count on the militias feeling relatively confident that they’ll be targeting Americans again not too long from now.”
U.S. conducted strikes knowing there would likely be casualties
When the United States struck Iranian-backed militia targets in Iraq and Syria today, they did so knowing that there would likely be casualties, officials said.
Militants and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps use the facilities that were struck in retaliation for a drone attack that killed three U.S. service members, Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II said.
He said that the U.S. feels good about the precision of the strikes and that they were strong military targets.
The military made the strikes understanding there would likely be casualties, Sims said. A number of casualties was not immediately clear from officials.
Catch up on NBC News' latest coverage of the war
U.S. strikes more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria in initial barrage of retaliatory attacks
Wait for U.S. retaliatory strikes gives Iran-linked militias plenty of time to prepare
Biden weighs how the response to Iran could affect Israel-Hamas negotiations — and his own political fate
Biden attends dignified transfer for U.S. service members killed in Jordan
Biden to sanction Israeli settlers in the West Bank
At a Gaza graveside, a desperate search through a delivery from Israel: Dozens of bodies
How Yemen’s Houthi rebels have leveraged cheap drones into military success for nearly a decade