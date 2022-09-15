LONDON — Past London landmarks and ceremonial guards, down a miles-long line and past the coffin resting in the hallowed Westminster Hall, thousands thronged to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.

The line for those waiting to file past as the queen lies in state until her funeral Monday stretched for at least two miles along the River Thames, with crowds flocking to the capital to say goodbye to the country's longest reigning monarch.

The new King Charles III was expected to spend a quiet day in mourning after Wednesday's grand ceremonial procession, before he heads to Wales on Friday.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

The queen's coffin will continue to lie in state at Westminster Hall until the late monarch's funeral on Monday.

Those looking to pay their respects will have to join a line running at least 2 miles long along the River Thames.

Prince Harry marks his 38th birthday as he continues to mourn his grandmother's death.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will travel to Sandringham to view floral tributes this afternoon.

King Charles III is expected to spend the day quietly as he prepares to head to Wales on Friday for a service honoring the queen and he will later hold a reception at Cardiff Castle.

Follow here for live coverage.