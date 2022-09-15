LONDON — Past London landmarks and ceremonial guards, down a miles-long line and past the coffin resting in the hallowed Westminster Hall, thousands thronged to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.
The line for those waiting to file past as the queen lies in state until her funeral Monday stretched for at least two miles along the River Thames, with crowds flocking to the capital to say goodbye to the country's longest reigning monarch.
The new King Charles III was expected to spend a quiet day in mourning after Wednesday's grand ceremonial procession, before he heads to Wales on Friday.
Here’s what to know for Thursday:
- The queen's coffin will continue to lie in state at Westminster Hall until the late monarch's funeral on Monday.
- Those looking to pay their respects will have to join a line running at least 2 miles long along the River Thames.
- Prince Harry marks his 38th birthday as he continues to mourn his grandmother's death.
- Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will travel to Sandringham to view floral tributes this afternoon.
- King Charles III is expected to spend the day quietly as he prepares to head to Wales on Friday for a service honoring the queen and he will later hold a reception at Cardiff Castle.
Follow here for live coverage.
William and Kate to view floral tributes at Sandringham
Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to travel to Sandringham House in Norfolk to view floral tributes left at Norwich Gates by members of the public in memory of the queen.
The couple are expected to travel to the estate at around 12:50 p.m. local time (7:50 a.m. ET).
Thousands of flowers have been left outside Sandringham House in the days since Elizabeth's death.
In more recent years, the royal family has spent Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House, which was the queen's country estate in Norfolk.
Prince Harry turns 38
Prince Harry turned 38-years-old on Thursday as the royal family continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The California-based prince was among the royal party that followed the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.
The king's youngest son became fifth in line to the throne on the death of the queen.
Mourners wait in line through the night to pay their respects
What to expect on Thursday
As Britain continues to mourn the death of its longest reigning monarch, thousands of people are expected to join a line to file past the queen's coffin and pay their last respects.
As of early Thursday morning, the line stretched at least miles along London's River Thames, according to a live tracker maintained by the British government.
Meanwhile, King Charles III will be spending a quiet day in mourning with no public events scheduled. On Friday he will travel to Wales, where he is expected to attend a service honoring the queen.