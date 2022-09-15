IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live updates: Thousands join line stretching across London to pay respects as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state

The line for those waiting to file past as the queen lies in state at Westminster Hall stretched for at least two miles along the River Thames early Thursday.

Three-mile line of mourners outside Westminster to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

By NBC News

LONDON — Past London landmarks and ceremonial guards, down a miles-long line and past the coffin resting in the hallowed Westminster Hall, thousands thronged to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.

The line for those waiting to file past as the queen lies in state until her funeral Monday stretched for at least two miles along the River Thames, with crowds flocking to the capital to say goodbye to the country's longest reigning monarch.

The new King Charles III was expected to spend a quiet day in mourning after Wednesday's grand ceremonial procession, before he heads to Wales on Friday.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

  • The queen's coffin will continue to lie in state at Westminster Hall until the late monarch's funeral on Monday.
  • Those looking to pay their respects will have to join a line running at least 2 miles long along the River Thames.
  • Prince Harry marks his 38th birthday as he continues to mourn his grandmother's death.
  • Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will travel to Sandringham to view floral tributes this afternoon.
  • King Charles III is expected to spend the day quietly as he prepares to head to Wales on Friday for a service honoring the queen and he will later hold a reception at Cardiff Castle.


6m ago / 7:53 AM UTC

William and Kate to view floral tributes at Sandringham

Chantal Da Silva

Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to travel to Sandringham House in Norfolk to view floral tributes left at Norwich Gates by members of the public in memory of the queen.

The couple are expected to travel to the estate at around 12:50 p.m. local time (7:50 a.m. ET).

Thousands of flowers have been left outside Sandringham House in the days since Elizabeth's death.

In more recent years, the royal family has spent Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House, which was the queen's country estate in Norfolk.

7m ago / 7:53 AM UTC

Prince Harry turns 38

Rhoda Kwan

Prince Harry turned 38-years-old on Thursday as the royal family continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The California-based prince was among the royal party that followed the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

The king's youngest son became fifth in line to the throne on the death of the queen.

25m ago / 7:35 AM UTC

Mourners wait in line through the night to pay their respects

NBC News

Image: The Nation Mourns The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II As Her Coffin Is Transferred To Westminster Hall
Rob Pinney / Getty Images
Image: BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP - Getty Images
25m ago / 7:35 AM UTC

What to expect on Thursday

Chantal Da Silva

As Britain continues to mourn the death of its longest reigning monarch, thousands of people are expected to join a line to file past the queen's coffin and pay their last respects.

As of early Thursday morning, the line stretched at least miles along London's River Thames, according to a live tracker maintained by the British government.

Meanwhile, King Charles III will be spending a quiet day in mourning with no public events scheduled. On Friday he will travel to Wales, where he is expected to attend a service honoring the queen.

NBC News