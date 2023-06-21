Missing Titanic submersible live updates: ‘Underwater noises’ detected in frantic search

The frantic search to find the missing Titanic tourist submersible continued on Wednesday after Canadian aircraft detected "underwater noises" in the search area.

The sounds prompted redirected searches by remotely operated vehicles, the U.S. Coast Guard said early Wednesday, noting that the effort had so far "yielded negative results."

The five people onboard the vessel, which vanished during a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, had less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left as of Tuesday afternoon, a Coast Guard official said, making the bid to find the sub a race against time.

Those on the missing vessel, named Titan, have been identified as Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the mission; British billionaire Hamish Harding, owner of Action Aviation; French dive expert Paul Henry Nargeolet and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.