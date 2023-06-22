Missing Titanic submersible live updates: Desperate push to find sub before oxygen supply runs out

The frantic international search for the missing tourist submersible entered a more desperate phase Thursday as rescuers feared the oxygen supply on the vessel may be entering its final hours.

The search for Titan, which went missing on Sunday after embarking on a mission to survey the wreckage of the Titanic, has been focused on an area where Canadian aircraft detected "underwater noises" Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

But even as the search intensified with new ships joining the race against time — Coast Guard officials estimated the five passengers could run out of air just before 7:10 a.m. ET — the location of the missing vessel and the exact situation onboard remained a mystery.