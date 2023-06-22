Missing Titanic submersible live updates: Desperate push to find sub before oxygen supply runs out

The frantic international search for the missing tourist submersible entered a more desperate phase Thursday as rescuers feared the oxygen supply on the vessel may be entering its final hours.
The search for Titan, which went missing on Sunday after embarking on a mission to survey the wreckage of the Titanic, has been focused on an area where Canadian aircraft detected "underwater noises" Tuesday and again on Wednesday.
But even as the search intensified with new ships joining the race against time — Coast Guard officials estimated the five passengers could run out of air just before 7:10 a.m. ET — the location of the missing vessel and the exact situation onboard remained a mystery.
What to know about the search for Titan
- The submersible disappeared Sunday during a mission to survey the wreckage of the Titanic, which is 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
- It is estimated to have a 96-hour supply of oxygen, meaning the vessel could run out of air this morning.
- The search expanded "exponentially" on Wednesday as crews canvassed a surface area twice the size of Connecticut and 2.5 miles deep after hearing "underwater noises."
- Those onboard have been identified as Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the mission; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner of Action Aviation; French dive expert Paul Henry Nargeolet; and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.
The Titanic brought them together, and a tiny vessel could doom them
The passengers are Rush, who lives in Seattle and served as the vessel’s pilot; Hamish Harding, a British tycoon who lives in the United Arab Emirates; Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, scions of a Pakistani business dynasty; and the French mariner and Titanic expert Paul Henry “P.H.” Nargeolet, who has been nicknamed “Mr. Titanic.”
The men are likely bound together forever, no matter what happens next.
French deep sea robot arrives to join search
Due to join the hunt Thursday was Victor 6000, an undersea robot dispatched by the French government that has the rare ability to dive deeper than the Titanic wreck.
The French research vessel L'Atalante, which is carrying the robot, has now arrived in the same area as other ships involved in the search as of 4 a.m. ET., according to the tracking website Marine Traffic.
Victor 6000 is so named because it can dive to 6,000 meters — some 20,000 feet. That puts the Titanic, 12,500 feet down, easily within its range.
It's familiar territory for Ifremer, the state-run French ocean research institute that operates the robot and was part of the team that first located the Titanic wreck in 1985. The institute dispatched the the remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, this week at the request of the U.S. Navy.
It isn't able to lift the missing submersible own its own, but it could hook up the 10-ton carbon-fiber and titanium tube to another ship capable of bringing it to the surface, Olivier Lefort, the head of naval operations at Ifremer, told Reuters. “This is the logic of seafarers. Our attitude was: We are close, we have to go,” he said.
Desperate search for sub as oxygen supply dwindles
The search for the missing submersible grew more frantic Thursday morning, with officials fearing the oxygen supply on the vessel could soon run out.
U.S. Coast Guard officials estimated that Titan, which had a 96-hour oxygen supply, could run out of air just before 7:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, but the exact situation onboard the vessel, including potential efforts to conserve oxygen, is not clear.
