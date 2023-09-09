Morocco earthquake kills more than 600, devastates historic sites: Live updates

Morocco earthquake latest:
- At least 632 people have been killed and 329 injured in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the north African country of Morocco late Friday.
- Videos posted online showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, including in the historic city of Marrakech.
- The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was in the Moroccan High Atlas mountain range, about 46 miles southeast of Marrakech.
- The U.S embassy in the country extended its condolences to the victims and their families and said it was not aware of any U.S. nationals affected.
Earthquake death toll almost doubles to 632 in early Saturday update
At least 632 people have died as a result of Friday's earthquake, Moroccan Interior Ministry confirmed early Saturday — more than double the previous total of 296.
The ministry also said 329 people were injured, a figure almost certain to rise as authorities gather information from all the affected areas.