IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated now

Morocco earthquake kills more than 600, devastates historic sites: Live updates

The 6.8 magnitude quake hit Morocco late Friday, causing widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Hundreds dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco

01:29
By NBC News

Morocco earthquake latest:

  • At least 632 people have been killed and 329 injured in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the north African country of Morocco late Friday.
  • Videos posted online showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, including in the historic city of Marrakech.
  • The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was in the Moroccan High Atlas mountain range, about 46 miles southeast of Marrakech.
  • The U.S embassy in the country extended its condolences to the victims and their families and said it was not aware of any U.S. nationals affected.
1m ago / 7:22 AM UTC

Earthquake death toll almost doubles to 632 in early Saturday update

Patrick Smith

At least 632 people have died as a result of Friday's earthquake, Moroccan Interior Ministry confirmed early Saturday — more than double the previous total of 296.

The ministry also said 329 people were injured, a figure almost certain to rise as authorities gather information from all the affected areas.

NBC News