Morocco earthquake live updates: More than 2,800 dead

An injured cow lies unattended by the side of the road, amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Talat N’yakoub on Monday.

A local farmer carries an injured goat at his village in the mountainous area of Tizi N’Test, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco, on Monday.

A cat sleeps on the wreckage of houses destroyed in Moulay Brahim on Sunday.

A man rescues a donkey trapped under rubble after an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh, on Saturday.

‘Everyone is dead’: A small village is destroyed by the quake

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco — The smell of rotting bodies hangs in the air in this small mountain village, whose dead have been buried in shallow, temporary graves without caskets. Bramble and stones cover them to keep the dogs away.

There are only 100 homes in this hamlet, yet more than 90 people are dead. The last of the corpses was recovered Monday morning.

The government-supplied bulldozer clawing through the rubble is now only searching for salvageable belongings.

