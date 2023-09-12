Morocco earthquake live updates: More than 2,800 dead

Latest on the Morocco earthquake
- At least 2,862 people have died and more than 2,500 were injured as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday.
- Most of the dead were "buried" under the rubble of collapsed buildings, the government said.
- Rescue operations continue with search teams from Britain, Spain and Qatar assisting the Moroccan military — but hope of finding survivors is fading.
- International aid groups warn that Morocco faces a huge challenge in supplying help to the estimated 300,000 affected people and in rebuilding destroyed communities.
- NBC News crews are on the ground and reporting from Morocco.
Earthquake devastation leaves animals trapped and displaced
‘Everyone is dead’: A small village is destroyed by the quake
Search for Morocco earthquake survivors underwaySept. 11, 202302:50
TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco — The smell of rotting bodies hangs in the air in this small mountain village, whose dead have been buried in shallow, temporary graves without caskets. Bramble and stones cover them to keep the dogs away.
There are only 100 homes in this hamlet, yet more than 90 people are dead. The last of the corpses was recovered Monday morning.
The government-supplied bulldozer clawing through the rubble is now only searching for salvageable belongings.
How to help the victims of the Morocco earthquake
The United Nations estimates 300,000 people in the region were affected, with many sleeping outside amid concerns over aftershocks.
Now, international aid groups are raising money to help those in need as the desperate search continues for survivors of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.