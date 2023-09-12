IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morocco earthquake live updates: More than 2,800 dead

Search teams from Europe and the Middle East were still searching for survivors, as aid began to reach cut-off communities.

Search for Morocco earthquake survivors underway

Latest on the Morocco earthquake

  • At least 2,862 people have died and more than 2,500 were injured as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday.
  • Most of the dead were "buried" under the rubble of collapsed buildings, the government said.
  • Rescue operations continue with search teams from Britain, Spain and Qatar assisting the Moroccan military — but hope of finding survivors is fading.
  • International aid groups warn that Morocco faces a huge challenge in supplying help to the estimated 300,000 affected people and in rebuilding destroyed communities.
  • NBC News crews are on the ground and reporting from Morocco.
Earthquake devastation leaves animals trapped and displaced

Morocco Donkey Rescue
A man rescues a donkey trapped under rubble after an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh, on Saturday.Fadel Senna / AFP - Getty Images
Morocco earthquake animals
A cat sleeps on the wreckage of houses destroyed in Moulay Brahim on Sunday. Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images
Medics treated a constant flow of casualties after Morocco's strongest-ever earthquake killed more than 2,800 people, but on september 12 hopes of finding more survivors under the rubble were fading.
A local farmer carries an injured goat at his village in the mountainous area of Tizi N’Test, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco, on Monday.Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images
Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Rises To More Than 2,600
An injured cow lies unattended by the side of the road, amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Talat N’yakoub on Monday. Europa Press via Getty Images
‘Everyone is dead’: A small village is destroyed by the quake

Search for Morocco earthquake survivors underway

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco — The smell of rotting bodies hangs in the air in this small mountain village, whose dead have been buried in shallow, temporary graves without caskets. Bramble and stones cover them to keep the dogs away. 

There are only 100 homes in this hamlet, yet more than 90 people are dead. The last of the corpses was recovered Monday morning.

The government-supplied bulldozer clawing through the rubble is now only searching for salvageable belongings.

Read the full story here.

How to help the victims of the Morocco earthquake

The United Nations estimates 300,000 people in the region were affected, with many sleeping outside amid concerns over aftershocks.

Now, international aid groups are raising money to help those in need as the desperate search continues for survivors of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.

Here’s how to help.

