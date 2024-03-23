Moscow concert attack live updates: Suspects arrested; death toll rises to 93

What we know
- Russia has arrested 11 people, including 4 suspected of carrying out the attack at a crowded concert venue in a Moscow suburb last night, the head of the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) has told President Vladimir Putin.
- At least 93 people are now known to have been killed, and at least 115 hospitalized, Russia's Investigative Committee said this morning after men in camouflage broke into the concert hall and opened fire. The death toll is expected to rise.
- The terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility but did not provide proof of the claim. U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News that they had been gathering intelligence for months that ISIS could mount a mass casualty attack in Russia, though no final assessment had been made yet about who was responsible. U.S. embassy officials issued a warning earlier this month urging people to stay away from large gatherings.
- The attack, which reportedly included a grenade or incendiary bomb, set the Crocus City Hall ablaze. Firefighters evacuated people from the basement and roof of the building, Russian emergency officials said.
- A popular rock band was scheduled to play what appeared to be a sold-out show at the venue, which has a maximum capacity of more than 9,000 people.
At least 115 people hospitalized, including 5 children, officials say
At least 115 people were hospitalized in connection with yesterday's attack, including five children, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, according to TASS.
At least 60 people are in severe condition, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said separately, according to the Russian state news agency. She said almost all necessary surgeries had been performed.
11 people reportedly detained in connection with attack
At least 11 people have been detained in connection with yesterday's attack, including four people directly involved, the Kremlin said.
Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) informed Putin of the detentions, it said.
Bortnikov also updated the Russian president on the FSB's efforts to identify the accomplices of those who carried out the attack.
Death toll rises to 93, expected to increase
Russia's Investigative Committee said this morning that the number of people confirmed dead in last night's attack has risen to 93, and said "the death toll will rise further."
According to preliminary data, the causes of death were gunshot wounds and "poisoning by combustion products," the Investigative Committee said.
Three children among those killed, state media reports
Three children were among the more than 60 people killed in yesterday’s attack at Crocus City Hall, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Health.
Officials have warned that the death toll connected to the deadly incident may increase as the investigation continues.
Moscow bloodshed comes two decades after some of worst attacks in Russia
The shooting attacks in Moscow are the latest in a series of deadly terror attacks in the country since the 2000s.
In 2004, militants from Chechnya and elsewhere took hostages at a school in Beslan in southern Russia.
The militants demanded a withdrawal from Chechnya. Hostages were kept in a gymnasium, and 334 died — half of them children — when gunfire and explosions erupted when it was stormed. Hostages’ families were critical of the rescue operation. Russian prosecutors later cleared authorities.
Two years prior, in 2002, Chechen separatists attacked the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow and took more than 700 people hostage. Russian forces used gas, and 129 hostages died. The attackers were killed.
More recently, in 2017 a suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan killed 15 people as well as himself in an attack on a St. Petersburg subway. In 2013, two bombers killed a combined 34 people in attacks on a railway station and a trolleybus in Volgograd.
The group Islamic State, also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attacks Friday at the Crocus City Hall venue.
Putin wishes victims well, deputy prime minister say
President Vladimir Putin is thinking of those injured in today’s attack and thanked doctors, a Russian government official said according to state media.
State media TASS reported that “Putin wished all those injured in the emergency at Crocus City Hall to recover and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors, Golikova said,” referring to Tatiana Golikova deputy prime minister for social policy, labor, health and pension provision.
U.S. warned Russia about planned terrorist attack in Moscow, NSC says
The United States shared information about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow with Russia’s government earlier this month, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.
The U.S. Embassy in Russia on March 7 warned U.S. citizens to avoid crowds and said it was monitoring reports that extremists might attack large gatherings in Moscow.
“Earlier this month, the U.S. Government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow — potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts — which prompted the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia,” NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
“The U.S. Government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy,” Watson said.
Putin recently dismissed ‘provocative’ warning about potential attacks
In remarks that aired three days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of “provocative statements” about potential terror attacks in Russia, and dismissed them.
“I’ll remind you of recent, let’s say directly, provocative statements of certain official Western structures about potential terror attacks in Russia,” Putin said.
“All of this looks like obvious blackmail and an attempt to intimidate, destabilize our country,” he said before the state security agency FSB.
Putin in those remarks did not specify a country or warning. The U.S. embassy in Russia on March 7 warned U.S. citizens to avoid crowds.
“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the U.S. embassy warned.
Some Moscow concertgoers filmed events as they unfolded Friday night, when gunmen opened fire inside a theater and people ran to take cover in fear for their lives.