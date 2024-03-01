Alexei Navalny funeral live updates: Russian opposition leader to be buried in Moscow

Morgue is delaying release of Navalny's body, his team says

After delays in receiving his body after his death, and problems finding a venue for his funeral, Navalny’s team now says that the morgue has not yet released the Russian opposition leader's body at the agreed time on the day of his funeral.

“Relatives arrived at the morgue at 10 a.m. (2 a.m. ET), when Alexei’s body was supposed to be given to them,” his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on social media, but “the body has not yet been released.”

“The schedule has not changed yet, but there may be delays,” she added.

Navalny’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, said of the delay, “I have no understanding at all by now what these a------s are trying to achieve.”