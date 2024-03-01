Alexei Navalny funeral live updates: Russian opposition leader to be buried in Moscow

What we know
- The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held this morning in Moscow, an event seen by many as representing a struggle between the country's marginalized protest movement and President Vladimir Putin's will to silence it.
- A heavy security presence has been established and hundreds of mourners have gathered around the church and cemetery where Navalny will be buried in the Russian capital. Allies of the Putin critic have accused the Kremlin of trying to derail the event, saying they struggled to secure a venue and were unable to find a hearse willing to carry his body.
- Navalny died last month, aged 47, in an Arctic penal colony. His widow, other supporters and Western leaders have pointed the finger at Putin, but the Kremlin has denied the accusations. A deal to free Navalny was in the works before his death, and his allies have said the timing was no coincidence.
- The funeral will be live-streamed, allowing those outside Russia who saw hope in Navalny's struggle to follow the event online. The service will begin at 2 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) before mourners travel to a nearby cemetery for the burial at 4 p.m. (8 a.m. ET).
Morgue is delaying release of Navalny's body, his team says
After delays in receiving his body after his death, and problems finding a venue for his funeral, Navalny’s team now says that the morgue has not yet released the Russian opposition leader's body at the agreed time on the day of his funeral.
“Relatives arrived at the morgue at 10 a.m. (2 a.m. ET), when Alexei’s body was supposed to be given to them,” his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on social media, but “the body has not yet been released.”
“The schedule has not changed yet, but there may be delays,” she added.
Navalny’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, said of the delay, “I have no understanding at all by now what these a------s are trying to achieve.”
Navalny's team says it still can't find a hearse to carry him
Just hours before the funeral is scheduled to begin, Navalny's team says it has still been unable to find a hearse to carry his body because of threats against the drivers by "unknown people."
"At first we were not allowed to rent a funeral hall to say goodbye to Alexei," his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on social media.
"Now, when just a funeral service is supposed to take place in the church, Ritual agents tell us that not a single hearse agrees to take the body there," she added, referring to Ritual, Russia's main funeral service. "Unknown people call all teams and threaten them not to take Alexei’s body anywhere."
Heavy police presence outside the church where Navalny's funeral will be held
Riot police officers have assembled near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows in Moscow this morning. Barriers have also been set up at the site.
Navalny allies say the Kremlin has tried to derail the funeral
The Kremlin, or at least those acting on the Kremlin’s behalf, has been attempting to derail the funeral, his team has said, by blocking their preferred date because it clashed with Putin’s state-of-the-union address yesterday.
Even then, several Moscow churches declined to hold the service, his team said, and still hours beforehand, they were unable to find a hearse willing to carry his body.
Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has blamed Putin for her husband’s death, alleging that he was poisoned on Putin’s orders with the nerve agent Novichok and that his body was held until traces of the poison had disappeared. The Kremlin has denied the accusation of poisoning.
Even after his death, “they abused his body and abused his mother,” Navalnaya said this week, in an apparent reference to claims by her mother-in-law, Lyudmila Navalnaya, 69, that officials had tried to blackmail her by insisting on a quiet, nonpublic funeral while holding the body for so long that it started to decompose.
The body was eventually returned last weekend.
“I am not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband,” Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a speech to the European Parliament this week.