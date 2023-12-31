Where to watch the New Year’s Eve 2023 ball drop and festive performances

It’ll soon be time to hold your loved ones, chant the final countdown and ring in 2024 while watching with the iconic Times Square ball drop.

No matter where you welcome the new year — on the dance floor, under the mistletoe or on the couch — here’s where to watch the countdown festivities.

This year, NBC won’t carry national New Year’s Eve programming as the holiday falls on a Sunday, when “Sunday Night Football” airs, but other networks will air spectacles that include rock star performances and show celebrations across the country.

Read the full lineup here.