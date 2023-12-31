What we know
- Cities across the country are on heightened security alerts due to tensions stemming from the war in the Middle East and authorities are trying to strike a balance between safety and celebration.
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said there are "no specific threats" to the annual celebration in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday.
- Some of the major American networks, including ABC, CNN and CBS will air live specials for revelers who cannot be in Times Square to watch the ball drop in person.
Where to watch the New Year’s Eve 2023 ball drop and festive performances
It’ll soon be time to hold your loved ones, chant the final countdown and ring in 2024 while watching with the iconic Times Square ball drop.
No matter where you welcome the new year — on the dance floor, under the mistletoe or on the couch — here’s where to watch the countdown festivities.
This year, NBC won’t carry national New Year’s Eve programming as the holiday falls on a Sunday, when “Sunday Night Football” airs, but other networks will air spectacles that include rock star performances and show celebrations across the country.