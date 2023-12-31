IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Year's Eve 2024 live updates: Follow worldwide celebrations as they happen

From Australia to America, people across the globe gather to celebrate the start of another year.
Teresa Hui wears 2024 glasses at a ceremony to light the "2024" numerals in Times Square on Dec. 20, 2023 in New York.
What we know

  • Cities across the country are on heightened security alerts due to tensions stemming from the war in the Middle East and authorities are trying to strike a balance between safety and celebration.
  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams said there are "no specific threats" to the annual celebration in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday.
  • Some of the major American networks, including ABC, CNN and CBS will air live specials for revelers who cannot be in Times Square to watch the ball drop in person.
Where to watch the New Year’s Eve 2023 ball drop and festive performances

It’ll soon be time to hold your loved ones, chant the final countdown and ring in 2024 while watching with the iconic Times Square ball drop.

No matter where you welcome the new year — on the dance floor, under the mistletoe or on the couch — here’s where to watch the countdown festivities.

This year, NBC won’t carry national New Year’s Eve programming as the holiday falls on a Sunday, when “Sunday Night Football” airs, but other networks will air spectacles that include rock star performances and show celebrations across the country.

Read the full lineup here.

PHOTOS: Revelers getting ready to party

Pedestrians walk through a 2024 illuminated sign displayed in downtown Pristina ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo on Dec. 30, 2023.
People are seen arriving to wait in line to gain entry to Mrs Macquaries Point, ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on Dec. 31, 2023.
While sitting atop their parents' shoulders, Cooper, left, and Cassidy, 4, reach for floating confetti released during the 2024 Times Square New Year's Eve confetti test in New York on Dec. 29, 2023.
New Year’s Eve celebrations prompt heightened security

