Platinum Jubilee live updates: Parade, pageant and nationwide street parties on final day of celebrations

Thousands of streets place across the U.K. for the finale of Britain’s four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday.

Her 70-year reign has already been marked by the Trooping the Color military parade, a flypast of 70 aircraft, a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and on Saturday night a concert and spectacular lightshow outside Buckingham Palace.

The final act is the Jubilee Pageant, a four-act procession around the streets of London involving a military parade, theater, cultural representation from across the Commonwealth, and a musical finale topped by Ed Sheeran.

Even the weather is suitably British, with rain and temperatures topping the mid-60s across the country. Nevertheless, thousands of street parties are due to take place across the U.K. as the nation celebrates the life of their 96-year-old monarch.