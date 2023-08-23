IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Russian mercenary chief who led revolt was in plane crash, state media says

Updated 4 minutes ago

Prigozhin plane crash live updates: Russian mercenary chief who led revolt listed among passengers

Prigozhin’s future has been a mystery since Wagner fighters captured the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 23, before they began to march on Moscow.

Russian media: Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger on crashed plane

What to know about the plane crash

  • Russian state media is reporting that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group who led an aborted mutiny in June, was listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow. NBC News has not confirmed whether he was actually on the plane.
  • The Russian Ministry of Emergency Services said in a statement that “a private Embraer Legacy aircraft crashed while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg,” according to state-run RIA Novosti.
  • For months before the mutiny, Prigozhin mocked and criticized Russia’s top military brass, accusing them of incompetence throughout the war in Ukraine.
4m ago / 6:52 PM UTC

Blinken: 'If I were Mr. Prigozhin, I would remain very concerned'

Andrea Mitchell

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell last month that he would be “very concerned” if he was Yevgeny Prigozhin.

During a fireside chat at the Aspen Security Forum hosted by Mitchell, Blinken said the mercenary chief had “made a direct challenge” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority.

He said that he would be “very concerned” if he were Prigozhin. “NATO has an ‘open door’ policy; Russia has an open windows policy, and he needs to be very focused on that,” he said.

30m ago / 6:26 PM UTC

8 bodies found at crash site, state media reports

Henry Austin

Eight bodies have been found at the site where the plane came down, the state-owned news agency Ria Novosti reported.

The report did not identify the victims.

30m ago / 6:26 PM UTC

Russian Ministry of Emergency Services says a plane crashed

Henry Austin

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Services confirmed in a statement that a private Embraer Legacy aircraft crashed while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, without saying whether Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board.

The jet had “10 people on board, including three crew members” when it came down, it said in a statement.

It added that emergency services were “conducting search operations.”

31m ago / 6:25 PM UTC

Prigozhin's name on doomed plane's manifest, Ria reports

Henry Austin

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency has listed Prigozhin's name among the seven passengers on the plane that went down in the Tver region, state-run Ria Novosti state news agency reported on Wednesday.

“According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, an investigation has been launched into the Embraer crash,” it reported. “Among the passengers is the name and surname of Evgeny Prigozhin.”

The agency had launched an investigation into the crash, Tass reported.

Russian officials were not immediately available for comment.

NBC News