Prigozhin plane crash live updates: Russian mercenary chief who led revolt listed among passengers

Blinken: 'If I were Mr. Prigozhin, I would remain very concerned'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell last month that he would be “very concerned” if he was Yevgeny Prigozhin.

During a fireside chat at the Aspen Security Forum hosted by Mitchell, Blinken said the mercenary chief had “made a direct challenge” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority.

He said that he would be “very concerned” if he were Prigozhin. “NATO has an ‘open door’ policy; Russia has an open windows policy, and he needs to be very focused on that,” he said.