Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to travel to Scottish capital in ceremonial journey

Covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will make the slow, six-hour-journey from Balmoral Castle to the country's capital Edinburgh Sunday.

Thousands of people are expected to line the roads in tribute to the queen as the procession slowly winds its way through tiny villages and small towns from the remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. The coffin will then rest in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, until Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere, trumpeters will fanfare King Charles III in Scotland, Wales and Northern is he is proclaimed as the new monarch of those countries.

Here's what's expected to happen:

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, will accompany the cortege as it slowly makes its way to the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

King Charles III will be formally proclaimed as the new monarch of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The king will meet the secretary general of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, who heads the central body which has served the group of former colonies since it was established 1965.

