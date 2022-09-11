Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to travel to Scottish capital in ceremonial journey

Covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will make the slow, six-hour-journey from Balmoral Castle to the country's capital Edinburgh Sunday.
Thousands of people are expected to line the roads in tribute to the queen as the procession slowly winds its way through tiny villages and small towns from the remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. The coffin will then rest in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, until Monday afternoon.
Elsewhere, trumpeters will fanfare King Charles III in Scotland, Wales and Northern is he is proclaimed as the new monarch of those countries.
Here's what's expected to happen:
- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.
- The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, will accompany the cortege as it slowly makes its way to the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
- King Charles III will be formally proclaimed as the new monarch of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
- The king will meet the secretary general of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, who heads the central body which has served the group of former colonies since it was established 1965.
Queen's coffin leaves Scotland's Balmoral Castle
Draped in the Royal Standard, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has left Balmoral Castle to begin its journey to Scotland's capital Edinburgh.
It is the first time her coffin has been seen since her death on Thursday.
The hearse will wind its way through tiny villages and small towns from the remote castle in the Scottish Highlands before it is laid to rest in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, until Monday afternoon.
Royal reunion dominates British front pages
Images of Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives together for the first time in several months were splashed across the pages of British newspapers Sunday morning, with headlines proclaiming “peace” and unity for the sake of their grandmother.
On Saturday, the siblings walked together at a large flower memorial for the queen outside Scotland's Balmoral Castle, where they shook hands with members of the public and read handwritten notes left by mourners.
"William and Harry came together to mourn," The Independent said while tabloid, The People said they made "Peace for Gran."
Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020 while Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, carried on official duties.
Early mourners gather to see the queen's funeral procession
Remebrances services to be held for queen to held across U.K.
Remembrance services for Queen Elizabeth II will be held across the U.K. on the first Sunday after her death.
Special guidance has been issued by the Church of England on services during the period of mourning.
“Flags to be lowered to half mast, and to remain at this height until the day after the State Funeral,” it says, adding that bells should be rung at a “practicable” time.
The queen was formally the Defender of the Faith and governor of the Church of England, titles dating back centuries that have now passed to her son.
Queen Elizabeth to leave Balmoral for the last time
On Sunday, the queen’s coffin will be driven from Balmoral Castle, Royal Deeside, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
Public viewing of the vehicle will be possible along the route in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Dundee, officials said.
The queen’s coffin will be carried into the Throne Room at Holyroodhouse, where it will remain until Monday.
Proclamations for the queen will be read elsewhere in Scotland, in Northern Ireland and Wales.
Denmark’s queen scales back her jubilee after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe canceled, postponed and scaled back events of her own jubilee this weekend in which she marks 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy.
Queen Margrethe, 82, whose reign is now Europe’s longest, has praised Britain’s late monarch as “a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all,” adding that “We shall miss her terribly.”
The Danish monarch also asked for a moment of silence Saturday evening before a gala performance at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen.
Billboards around the world pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II
Displayed in a solid black background, images of the queen in her earlier years and in her 90s accompanied by the queen’s initials could be seen across buildings in Manila, Philippines.
This is one of the many tributes seen across the world as people continue to commemorate the queen’s legacy.