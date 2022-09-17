Live updates: Mourners in line to see queen undeterred by 24-hour wait in the cold

LONDON — Facing potential wait times longer than 24 hours, thousands of mourners braved cold temperates in the early hours of Saturday morning to see the queen lying in state.

As the mercury dipped below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, a steady stream of people defied official advice to refrain from joining the line, doing so anyway while wearing coats and sweaters. Many remained determined to get the chance to file past the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, where the queen's coffin rests until her funeral Monday.

Those fortunate enough to enter will be joined later by the queen's grandchildren who will stand guard around her coffin. Notably, Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform, despite no longer serving as a working royal.

Here's what to know for Saturday:

The queen will continue to lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral Monday.

King Charles III will meet with prime ministers from Commonwealth countries at Buckingham Palace.

International dignitaries will sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House in central London and make tribute statements.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry and the queen's other grandchildren will stand guard around the queen's coffin.