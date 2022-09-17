Live updates: Mourners in line to see queen undeterred by 24-hour wait in the cold

LONDON — Facing potential wait times longer than 24 hours, thousands of mourners braved cold temperates in the early hours of Saturday morning to see the queen lying in state.
As the mercury dipped below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, a steady stream of people defied official advice to refrain from joining the line, doing so anyway while wearing coats and sweaters. Many remained determined to get the chance to file past the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, where the queen's coffin rests until her funeral Monday.
Those fortunate enough to enter will be joined later by the queen's grandchildren who will stand guard around her coffin. Notably, Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform, despite no longer serving as a working royal.
Here's what to know for Saturday:
- The queen will continue to lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral Monday.
- King Charles III will meet with prime ministers from Commonwealth countries at Buckingham Palace.
- International dignitaries will sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House in central London and make tribute statements.
- Prince William and his brother Prince Harry and the queen's other grandchildren will stand guard around the queen's coffin.
Waiting time to see the queen hits 24 hours
Waiting times to see the queen lying in state have reached 24 hours, the U.K. government said early Saturday.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said on its Twitter feed that the line was in Southwark Park in southeast London.
“If the park reaches capacity, entry to the queue will be paused,” it added.
Lines grow as as people pay respects to the queen
Ten days of tradition: The U.K. mourns and honors Queen ElizabethSept. 16, 202204:11
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako head to London
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left for Britain on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to pay respects to her and the British royal family who considered as a model for Japan’s monarchy in modern history.
Naruhito and Masako’s trip to Britain is their first as the Emperor and Empress. The Queen’s invitation for them to visit following Naruhito’s 2019 ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Traditionally, a Japanese emperor stays away from funerals except for those of their own parents because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure.
The decision for the emperor and empress to attend the queen’s funeral underscores the importance and the deep bond between the royal families. Former Emperor Akihito, as crown prince, attended the Queen’s 1953 coronation and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Queen Elizabeth visited Japan in 1975.