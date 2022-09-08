LONDON — Fears are growing for the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision Thursday as her family rushed to Scotland to be by her side.
Senior members of the royal family are traveling to Balmoral, where Buckingham Palace said the queen "remained comfortable," after doctors became concerned for her health.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William have all either arrived or are traveling to the Scottish castle. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will also be making the journey.
Prince Harry and Meghan head to Balmoral
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are traveling to Scotland alongside the rest of the royal family, a spokesperson for the couple said.
They were already in Europe, attending a number of events in England and one in Germany. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also returned to the United Kingdom in June from their home in the United States for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is by queen's side
Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have traveled to Balmoral, his Clarence House office said Thursday.
Charles has increasingly taken on some of the monarch's ceremonial duties in recent months, standing in for her at the State Opening of Parliament and taking the salute from parading military members at the Horse Guards Parade during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
Changing of the Guard ceremony canceled at Buckingham Palace
Members of the royal family touch down at Aberdeen airport
A flight carrying seven members of the royal family has landed at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland.
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, touched down shortly before 4 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET).
After hopping out of a small jet, they got into vehicles on the tarmac which will take them up to Balmoral, around 45 miles west of the Scottish city.
Worried people begin to gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen under medical supervision as doctors are ‘concerned for her health’
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision Thursday after doctors became concerned for the 96-year-old monarch’s health.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
It added that the nation’s much-loved figurehead “remained comfortable” at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where she spends her summers.