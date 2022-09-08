LONDON — Fears are growing for the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision Thursday as her family rushed to Scotland to be by her side.

Senior members of the royal family are traveling to Balmoral, where Buckingham Palace said the queen "remained comfortable," after doctors became concerned for her health.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William have all either arrived or are traveling to the Scottish castle. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will also be making the journey.

