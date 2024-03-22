Moscow concert attack live updates: Dozens reported dead after shooting

What we know about the Moscow concert attack
- Men in camouflage broke into a Moscow concert hall and opened fire, shooting an unknown number of people, Russia’s prosecutor general said.
- TASS, Russia’s state-owned news agency, and RIA Novosti are reporting that Russia’s FSB security agency has put the preliminary casualty count at 40 dead and more than 100 injured.
- A fire also started inside Crocus City Hall, a large concert venue northwest of central Moscow. Video captured chaotic evacuation efforts and helicopters were dumping water on the blaze.
- Firefighters have evacuated about 100 people from the basement of the building and efforts are underway to rescue people from the roof, Russian emergency officials said.
- A popular rock band was scheduled to play what appeared to be a sold-out show at the venue, which has a maximum capacity of more than 9,000 people.
Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson calls incident 'bloody terrorist attack'
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry, called the Friday night incident at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow a "bloody terrorist attack" as she called for "strong condemnation" from the international community.
"Now, as the Russian authorities have stated, all efforts are being devoted to saving people," Zakharova said. "The entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime!"
U.S. national security spokesperson says embassy has told Americans to avoid large gatherings in Moscow
National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby addressed the attack in Moscow at a White House press briefing Friday afternoon, calling it a “terrible, terrible shooting attack.”
“The images are just horrible and just hard to watch and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the the victims,” Kirby said.
Kirby added that the U.S. embassy has notified all Americans in Moscow to avoid large gatherings, concerts, shopping malls, etc., and “stay put where they are” for their safety.
Russian media says 40 dead, more than 100 injured at concert attack
TASS, Russia's state-owned news agency, and RIA Novosti are reporting that Russia's FSB security agency has put the preliminary casualty count at 40 dead and more than 100 injured by a terrorist attack on a Moscow-area concert venue.
NBC News has not confirmed those casualty numbers.
Roof of concert venue at risk of collapse, Russian media says
Russian news agency RIA Novosti said on Telegram that the roof of the building near the concert venue's stage has begun to collapse.
Video posted to Telegram by RIA Novosti showed fire continue to blaze inside the venue.
Moscow area governor says more than 70 ambluances at scene of attack
Andrei Vorobyov, Moscow's regional governor, said on Telegram that more than 70 ambulances have been dispatched to the scene of concert venue attack.
“Everything is being done at the scene to save people," he wrote in the Telegram message. "The Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) has been deployed. There are over 70 ambulance carriages near Crocus, doctors provide the necessary assistance to all victims."
Russian media says fire is growing, efforts to extinguish it include helicopters
Russian news agency RIA Novosti said on Telegram that the fire at the concert venue is getting stronger. Russia’s emergency officials are using two helicopters to dump water on it.
Russia’s prosecutor general office says number of victims still being determined
Russia's prosecutor general said on Telegram that officials are working to determine how many people have been killed or hurt in the concert attack.
“On behalf of Igor Krasnov, the prosecutor of the Moscow region has gone to the scene of the incident at Crocus City Hall to coordinate the actions of law enforcement agencies," the prosecutor general's Telegram account posted. "Tonight, before the start of the event in the concert hall in Krasnogorsk, unknown men in camouflage clothes broke into the building and started shooting."
"The number of victims is being determined, a fire started in the entertainment center building, and citizens are being evacuated."
Moscow's mayor cancels weekend events
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that he was canceling all public events in Moscow this weekend.
"I have taken the decision to cancel all sports, cultural and other public events in Moscow this weekend," he said. "I ask of you to treat this measure with understanding."
Popular rock band was to play sold-out venue that can hold 9,500
A popular rock band was scheduled to play what appeared to be a sold-out show at the Moscow concert hall where there were reports of gunmen in combat fatigues opening fire.
Picnic, formed in 1978, was to play at Crocus City Hall, west of central Moscow.
The multilevel facility in Krasnogorsk has a maximum capacity of 9,527 people. Booking sites show the event was sold out.
Russian media says victims have been admitted to hospitals
Russian news agency TASS reported that the country's ministry of health has said that multiple people have been admitted to hospitals after the attack on a Moscow-area music venue.
Russia's aviation agency says additional security added to Moscow airports
The Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said that additional security measures are being introduced in Moscow airports
"Due to increased security measures, we ask passengers to arrive at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports in advance," the agency said on the Telegram messaging app.
Moscow's emergency ministry says it is working to extinguish fire
Moscow’s emegency ministry said it was working to extinguish a fire that began at the music venue.
The ministry said about 100 people were evacuated from the building, and it was working to rescue people from the roof.
Russian media says state security taking action
Russia's news outlet RIA Novosti said that the country's security agency, the FSB, is taking measures to respond to the shooting at a concert hall near Moscow.
Videos posted by Russian media show men with rifles moving through area
Extended rounds of gunfire could be heard on multiple videos posted by Russian media and Telegram channels. One showed two men with rifles moving through a concert hall. Another one showed a man inside the auditorium, saying the assailants set it on fire, with incessant gunshots ringing out in the background.
Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said he was heading to the area and set up a task force to deal with the damage. He didn’t immediately offer any further details.
Russian media reports said that riot police units were being sent to the area as people were being evacuated.
Russian news outlets report gunman opened fire at Moscow concert hall
Several gunmen in combat fatigues burst into a big concert hall in Moscow on Friday and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people, Russian media said.
Russian news reports said that the assailants also used explosives, causing a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.
Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported that at least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons. The state Tass news agency also reported the shooting.
U.S. warned of imminent Moscow attack by ‘extremists,’ urges citizens to avoid crowds
U.S. citizens in Moscow had been warned to avoid large gatherings earlier this month because of heightened fears of a terrorist attack.
The U.S. Embassy in the Russian capital said it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.”
U.S. citizens should avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates and “be aware of your surroundings,” it said in a brief online update.