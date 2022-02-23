Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Ukraine to impose state of emergency as sanctions pressure grows on Putin

SEE NEW POSTS

Former Ambassador McFaul warns a Russian invasion will 'probably be the largest war in Europe since 1939' Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul warned in an interview on NBC's "TODAY" show that the steps taken by the West to respond to Russia are not enough to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked what the U.S. and NATO have in their arsenal to respond to Russia, McFaul said, "Tragically, let's be honest, not very much." McFaul said President Joe Biden has ruled out going to war with Russia and said he has played his cards well. Sanctions are coming, which McFaul said will be "difficult" for the Russian economy. The U.S. has given military assistance to the Ukrainians and has bolstered NATO's frontline forces, he added. "But having said all that, that is not enough to deter Putin," he said. "Tragically, I think he's going to go in, and he's going to go in big, and this will probably be the largest war in Europe since 1939." Share this -







Leaders of Pakistan and Sudan head to Moscow amid Ukraine crisis Sudan's General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo looks to deepen ties with Russia on an official trip to Moscow amid the crisis in Ukraine, in an image posted to social media on Wednesday. GeneralDagllo / Twitter As the West announced heavy sanctions against Russia, condemning its decision to formally recognize the independence of two separatist regions and send troops into the area, officials from other nations made their way to Moscow, with Sudan looking to "advance relations." On Wednesday, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of Sudan's ruling council, said in a tweet that he hoped to strengthen ties with Russia as he headed to Moscow in the latest in a string of foreign trips. Widely known as Hemedti, Dagalo made the trip as Russia faced condemnation and heavy sanctions from the West after recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordering troops into the area. "Through this visit, we hope to advance relations between Sudan and Russia to broader horizons, and strengthen the existing cooperation between us in various fields," Dagalo said in a tweet Wednesday, according to a translation by Reuters. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to leave Wednesday for a two-day visit to Russia. Pakistan's foreign office said he was visiting on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet that the meeting would "review the entire array of relations (between) the two countries," including on energy cooperation and trade. Calling the trip a "game-changer," he said it would mark the first visit of a serving Pakistani prime minister in more than 20 years. Share this -







Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow on Wednesday. Alexey Nikolsky / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







China says it won't join sanctions against Russia China said Wednesday that it would not join the U.S. and other Western countries in sanctioning Russia over its actions in Ukraine. "Sanctions have never been a fundamentally effective way to solve problems," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday. "China always opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions." Hua repeated Beijing's earlier for all parties to exercise restraint and try to resolve the dispute through dialogue and negotiation. Share this -







Ukraine moves to impose state of emergency Russian military vehicles are seen loaded on train platform 50km from the border with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Russia's southern Rostov region on Wednesday. AFP - Getty Images Ukraine is on track to impose a state of emergency across the country, excluding the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where a special regime is already in place. Speaking on Wednesday, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Nation Security and Defense Council, said that after a "lively" discussion, the council decided to push forward with the decision. "According to our legislation, the Council must approve this decision within 48 hours," he said. If given final approval by Parliament, a state of emergency would be imposed on all territories of the country, except Donetsk and Luhansk, the two separatist regions Russia recognized as independent on Monday. It is unclear exactly what measures would be enforced under the state of emergency. Danilov suggested it would depend on the situation in each territory. On Wednesday, Ukraine's Parliament voted in favor of a draft law to give permission for civilians to carry firearms for self-defense, in the first reading of the proposed legislation. Share this -







Ukraine rolls out further restrictions at Russian border A man walks in the small town of Krasnogorivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Wednesday. AFP - Getty Images Ukraine's border service has announced additional restrictions in border areas with Russia. In a statement Wednesday, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said the restrictions would block traffic except for certain vehicles, including those belonging to the military, law enforcement agencies and agricultural machinery on unofficial roads leading to the border. The restrictions will also block people from staying at the border at night, with traffic for non-military vehicles also limited during the night time. The border service noted that regular measures have also been introduced restricting the stay of foreigners in the border zone, as well as the use of radio stations and flights of light and unmanned aerial vehicles. Restrictions have also been imposed on filming and photography of personnel and facilities of the border service, it said. Share this -







A satellite image dated Feb. 21 and released by commercial satellite company Maxar appears to show a new Russian troop deployment near Belgorod in western Russia, near the Ukraine border. NBC News cannot verify the image. Maxar Technologies / via Reuters Share this -







Ukraine's Parliament approves sanctions on 351 Russians, including lawmakers The independent monument rises above the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during sunrise on Wednesday. Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images Ukraine's Parliament has approved sanctions on 351 Russians, including lawmakers who have supported Russia's decision to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and send troops there. The sanctions are heavily restrictive and include bans on entry into Ukraine, in addition to prohibiting access to assets, capital, property and licenses for business. The security council was expected to impose the sanctions after the vote. It comes as Ukraine called on its allies to impose further penalties after the U.S. and allies announced fresh sanctions over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People’s Republic" and "Luhansk People’s Republic." Share this -







Pope Francis tells politicians to examine their consciences before God over Ukraine crisis Pope Francis said Wednesday that the threat of war in Ukraine has caused "great pain in my heart" as he urged politicians to make a serious examination of conscience before God about their actions. In comments made at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis implored leaders to refrain from making choices that could lead to further suffering, according to a translation by Reuters. He also proclaimed Ash Wednesday, March 2, as an international day of fasting and prayer for peace. Share this -







Putin says Russia open to 'diplomatic solutions,' but own interests come first Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says Feb. 23, 2022 00:54 Russia's President Vladimir Putin has suggested Moscow is open to "diplomatic solutions" on the situation in Ukraine. However, he said Russia's interests would come first. Putin made the comments in a video address Wednesday marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia. "Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said. "But I repeat: the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens are unconditional for us," he said. "Therefore, we will continue to develop and improve the army and navy, to ensure that their efficiency is increased, that they are equipped with the latest technology." During his address, Putin thanked "comrades" and veterans, saying he was confident "in the soldiers and officers of Russia, in your high professionalism, courage, reliability, that you will protect the peace and tranquility of our citizens, and defend the national interests of our great country." Share this -





