Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Kyiv under threat from Russian invasion

President Joe Biden touched base with his counterpart in Ukraine on Friday, commending "the brave actions of the Ukrainian people" in the face of Russia's onslaught.
After conferring with NATO allies over the current conflict, Biden said he reached out to Volodymyr Zelenskyy to praise his nation's resistance against invaders.
Also on Friday, the Biden administration announced it would join the European Union by directly sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the Russian national security team.
The developments in Washington came as fighting intensified, with Ukraine saying that hundreds of Russian troopers were killed as they headed toward Kyiv. Russia is meeting "greater resistance" from the Ukrainians than they might have expected, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News on Friday.
Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. accuses Russia of war crimes
Russia has committed war crimes, taken civilians hostage and attacked an orphanage with 50 children inside, Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, said at a press conference Friday.
"The Russian propaganda machine says that civilians were not targeted. I want to tell you that is not true," she said, claiming that Russian rockets hit residential areas and ambulances, injured children and destroyed strategic gas pipelines.
She said that Ukrainian armed forces are keeping the situation under control, claiming that 2,800 Russians were dead in the conflict and that 80 Russian tanks, 10 planes and seven helicopters had been destroyed.
NBC News has not confirmed the numbers of any injuries or deaths on either side.
The ambassador also raised concerns about the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which remains irradiated and a key storage facility for atomic waste after the infamous 1986 meltdown. The Russians seized control and took 92 hostages, she said, forcing them to work in shifts that do not comply with international regulations.
"All responsibility now lies with the Russian army," she said regarding the continued maintenance of Chernobyl.
Markarova noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden had another call Friday to discuss an anti-war coalition that included 73 countries, "working hand in hand," though she said those countries should also work to further defend Ukraine from Russian attacks.
While she applauded the sanctions the U.S. and other countries have announced on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, she said the sanctions on Russia should go further to fully "exclude it" from the international financial system.
The press conference concluded with Markarova thanking Russians who had "protested against Putin's attack on Ukraine."
"We would like to say, we see you, and it gives us hope that there are forces in Russia that don’t support a brutal attack on this nation," she said.
Reality sinks in for Ukrainians fleeing to safetyFeb. 25, 202203:42
Russian offensive unexpectedly slowed by stiff Ukrainian resistance
Two days in, the Russian offensive appeared to be stymied by stiffer-than-expected resistance from highly motivated Ukrainian armed forces.
Despite an overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment, the Russian advance lost some of its momentum Friday and the quick victory Russian President Vladimir Putin was counting on is no longer assured, a senior United States defense official told NBC News.
"We do assess that there is greater resistance by the Ukrainians than the Russians expected," the official said. “They are fighting for their country.”
White House will directly sanction Putin
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Friday it would join the European Union in directly sanctioning President Vladimir Putin, as Russian forces continued a brutal invasion of Ukraine, threatening to take over the capital city of Kyiv.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the U.S. would join European allies in sanctioning Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the Russian national security team.
The Biden administration has been ratcheting up sanctions against Moscow over the past few days, working in coordination with European allies to take unprecedented measures in hopes of deterring Putin from launching a wide-scale attack against Ukraine.
But those efforts appeared to have done little to keep Putin from pushing Russian forces further into Ukraine on Friday, as Kyiv was rocked by explosions and the sound of air raid sirens.