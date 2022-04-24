Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy calls for more weapons ahead of expected visit by U.S. officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to visit Kyiv Sunday to discuss Ukraine's request for more powerful weapons, exactly two months after the Russian invasion began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

“Tomorrow we will communicate exactly in terms of the list of weapons we need and the pace of its supply,” Zelenskyy told a news conference.

Zelenskyy did not say where the meeting would take place and the White House, National Security Council and State Department have declined to comment on his remarks about the meeting. The Pentagon will not speak to the claim, according to two defense officials.

The Ukrainian leader's comments, on the eve of Orthodox Easter, came as Russian forces continued to pound cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.

A 3-month-old baby was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials in the city said, while Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region in Ukraine's east said Sunday that eight people were killed and two were wounded by Russian shelling in the towns of Hirske and Zolote.