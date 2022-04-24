Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy calls for more weapons ahead of expected visit by U.S. officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to visit Kyiv Sunday to discuss Ukraine's request for more powerful weapons, exactly two months after the Russian invasion began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.
“Tomorrow we will communicate exactly in terms of the list of weapons we need and the pace of its supply,” Zelenskyy told a news conference.
Zelenskyy did not say where the meeting would take place and the White House, National Security Council and State Department have declined to comment on his remarks about the meeting. The Pentagon will not speak to the claim, according to two defense officials.
The Ukrainian leader's comments, on the eve of Orthodox Easter, came as Russian forces continued to pound cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.
A 3-month-old baby was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials in the city said, while Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region in Ukraine's east said Sunday that eight people were killed and two were wounded by Russian shelling in the towns of Hirske and Zolote.
8 killed in missile attack on Odesa, Zelenskyy says
Eight people were killed and at least 18 others were wounded in a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
“Ordinary peaceful people. Among those killed was a 3-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia?” Zelenskyy said in an address, an English version of which was posted on the Ukrainian president’s website.
Video in the aftermath of the missile strike in the southern port city showed rescuers rappelling down the side of a damaged apartment building in the search for survivors or the wounded.
Apartment building damaged after Russian shelling in Odesa
An apartment building damaged after Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported that Russia fired at least six cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city.
Russian command post in Kherson destroyed, Ukrainian military says
The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.
The Ukrainian military intelligence agency posted a statement saying the command post was hit on Friday and two generals were killed and one was critically wounded.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that 50 senior Russian officers were in the command center when it came under attack. He said their fate was unknown.
The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.