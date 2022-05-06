Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Azovstal evacuations continue, U.S. intel aided attack on Russian ship

Civilian evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant and surrounding areas in the Russia-occupied city of Mariupol continued Thursday night into Friday, with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres announcing the safe passage of almost 500 people.

Russia has continued to strike the massive steel plant, where civilians and a group of soldiers have been barricaded since mid-April. Ukraine said Wednesday it lost contact with the troops amid heavy fighting.

Russia continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine, where local officials have said civilian centers are still the target of strikes. U.S. and EU support continues to enter the country, and intelligence sharing continues to be a focus after NBC News reported Thursday that information shared by the U.S. helped Ukraine to sink the Russian cruiser Moskva.