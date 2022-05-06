Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Azovstal evacuations continue, U.S. intel aided attack on Russian ship

Civilian evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant and surrounding areas in the Russia-occupied city of Mariupol continued Thursday night into Friday, with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres announcing the safe passage of almost 500 people.
Russia has continued to strike the massive steel plant, where civilians and a group of soldiers have been barricaded since mid-April. Ukraine said Wednesday it lost contact with the troops amid heavy fighting.
Russia continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine, where local officials have said civilian centers are still the target of strikes. U.S. and EU support continues to enter the country, and intelligence sharing continues to be a focus after NBC News reported Thursday that information shared by the U.S. helped Ukraine to sink the Russian cruiser Moskva.
Nearly 500 people evacuated from Azovstal plant, U.N. chief says
Nearly 500 people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol, as well as from surrounding areas, in a joint operation conducted by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, officials have said.
In a tweet, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said two safe passage convoys successfully carried out the evacuations from the besieged areas.
"I hope that continued coordination with Moscow & Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage," he said.
Jill Biden to travel to Ukraine border, spend Mother’s Day meeting refugees
WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden’s weekend trip to Eastern Europe will include a Mother’s Day trip to Slovakia’s border with Ukraine, the White House announced Thursday.
Sunday’s stop at a border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, Slovakia, will be the latest by a prominent U.S. government official to the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war. There, Biden will survey a checkpoint where Ukrainian refugees get basic assistance from humanitarian and Slovakian government workers before they travel farther west to processing centers and transit hubs, the White House said.
At the stop, which will include a visit to a small Greek Catholic chapel, Biden is expected to learn about the experiences of aid workers and refugees and convey the Biden administration’s gratitude for the work being done there, the White House said.
Biden on Sunday will also visit a refugee center and school in the larger city of Košice, about 55 miles from the border, where she will participate in Mother’s Day activities with Slovaks and Ukrainian refugees.
Russian attack on Mariupol plant likely driven by ‘symbolic victory’ aim, U.K. says
Russia’s continued attack on a steel plant in Mariupol is likely driven by a desire for a “symbolic victory” for Russia’s Victory Day celebration, the United Kingdom’s defense ministry said Friday.
Russian ground forces continued to attack the Azovstal steel plant, where the city’s last defenders are located, the U.K. said. When Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Mariupol two weeks ago, he ordered his troops not to storm it but to seal it off.
“The renewed effort by Russia to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and Putin’s desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine,” the U.K. said in its daily intelligence update.
Russia’s annual Victory Day commemorates its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.