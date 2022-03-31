Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Biden could announce major release of oil reserves

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on, the Biden administration is weighing a plan to release around 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for as long as six months, a source familiar with the matter has told NBC News.
An announcement on the plan, which could see as many as 180 million barrels released overall, could come as soon as Thursday, with President Joe Biden expected to deliver remarks about the administration's "actions to reduce the impact of Putin's price hike on energy prices."
It comes as the White House has pledged an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine, with Biden telling Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that aid was on its way during a nearly hourlong call Wednesday.
On the ground, the Pentagon said it has seen Russian forces near Kyiv move north or into Belarus, with both the U.S. and U.K. saying it appeared troops were looking to resupply and reorganize.
Declassified U.S. intelligence has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's senior advisers have been "too afraid to tell him the truth" about Russia's failures on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the head of British intelligence agency GCHQ said it appears Putin "has massively misjudged the situation" in Ukraine and that his backup plan will be more attacks on civilian areas.
Evacuation corridor from Mariupol agreed, Ukraine says
Russia has agreed to open a humanitarian corridor for evacuation from the besieged cities Mariupol and Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said, citing confirmation from the Red Cross.
Vereshchuk said officials had "received a message from the International Committee of the Red Cross about Russia's confirmation of its readiness to open a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol with transit through Berdyansk" in a televised statement. NBC News was not able to independently confirm the agreement.
Along with the planned evacuation routes, humanitarian aid will also be delivered to those in Melitopol, Vereshchuk said.
Corridors have further been approved for evacuees fleeing the city of Enerhodar, home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe that caught fire earlier in March, Vereshchuk added.
At least 45 buses have already been sent for the planned evacuation from Mariupol, while the approved link from Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia will have to be undertaken by one’s own transportation, the deputy prime minister said.
'Significant' strikes around Chernihiv despite Russia's vow to reduce presence, U.K. says
Despite a vow to reduce military activity around Ukraine's capital and Chernihiv, Russia has continued significant shelling and missile strikes around the latter northern city, Britain's defense ministry has said.
Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to hold positions around Kyiv, it said in its latest intelligence update Thursday.
“Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units,” it said.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the besieged city of Mariupol with Ukrainian forces controlling the city’s center, it said.