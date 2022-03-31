Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Biden could announce major release of oil reserves

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on, the Biden administration is weighing a plan to release around 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for as long as six months, a source familiar with the matter has told NBC News.

An announcement on the plan, which could see as many as 180 million barrels released overall, could come as soon as Thursday, with President Joe Biden expected to deliver remarks about the administration's "actions to reduce the impact of Putin's price hike on energy prices."

It comes as the White House has pledged an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine, with Biden telling Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that aid was on its way during a nearly hourlong call Wednesday.

On the ground, the Pentagon said it has seen Russian forces near Kyiv move north or into Belarus, with both the U.S. and U.K. saying it appeared troops were looking to resupply and reorganize.

Declassified U.S. intelligence has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's senior advisers have been "too afraid to tell him the truth" about Russia's failures on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the head of British intelligence agency GCHQ said it appears Putin "has massively misjudged the situation" in Ukraine and that his backup plan will be more attacks on civilian areas.

See full coverage here.