Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Biden to host leaders of Finland, Sweden after NATO bids

President Joe Biden is set to welcome the leaders of Finland and Sweden to the White House on Thursday after the two countries officially submitted their applications to join NATO.

The Nordic neighbors' bids to join the Western military alliance are facing an early challenge from Turkey, which has expressed objections.

But Russia's war in Ukraine has already reshaped European security and threatened consequences far beyond, with the United Nations warning of a potential global food crisis — an issue exacerbated by Russia's now full control over the key port city of Mariupol.

Here's what to know today:

The U.S. has reopened its embassy in Kyiv three months after it shuttered its doors and relocated staff ahead of Russia's invasion.

The Red Cross says it registered hundreds of POWs from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.

The head of the U.N. World Food Program has warned that failing to reopen Ukraine's ports would amount to "a declaration of war on global food security."

The first war crimes trial since the conflict began is resuming in Kyiv after a Russian soldier pleaded guilty.

Read full coverage of the war here.