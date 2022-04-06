Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Biden pledges $100 million in defense aid

The Biden administration has pledged $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles following an impassioned plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for support.

Zelenskyy issued the call for more weapons during an address to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday in which he detailed the atrocities Russian forces have been accused of carrying out in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Meanwhile, NATO foreign ministers will gather Wednesday in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expected to attend the summit.

On the ground, heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes have continued in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where the humanitarian situation is worsening, according to Britain's defense ministry.

As many as 160,000 residents remain trapped in the city with "no light, communication, medicine, heat or water," as Russian forces prevent humanitarian access "likely to pressure defenders to surrender," the defense ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

