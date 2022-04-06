Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Biden pledges $100 million in defense aid

The Biden administration has pledged $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles following an impassioned plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for support.
Zelenskyy issued the call for more weapons during an address to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday in which he detailed the atrocities Russian forces have been accused of carrying out in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
Meanwhile, NATO foreign ministers will gather Wednesday in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expected to attend the summit.
On the ground, heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes have continued in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where the humanitarian situation is worsening, according to Britain's defense ministry.
As many as 160,000 residents remain trapped in the city with "no light, communication, medicine, heat or water," as Russian forces prevent humanitarian access "likely to pressure defenders to surrender," the defense ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
India 'unequivocally' condemns Russia's actions in Bucha
India's ambassador to the United Nations said the country "unequivocally" condemns the atrocities Russia has been accused of committing in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
"Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing," India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti said before the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. "We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," he said.
Russian forces were accused of killing and torturing as many as 300 people in Bucha before pulling out of the town. Moscow has continuously denied targeting civilians in its attacks, but photos and videos purported to show the dead bodies of civilians in Bucha have sent shockwaves across the globe, sparking fresh sanctions proposals to pressure Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.
Intel suspends all operations in Russia
Intel has suspended all business operations in Russia a month after suspending shipments to the country and to Belarus, the company has announced.
“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," it said in a statement Tuesday.
The chipmaker added that it was working to support its 1,200 employees in Russia and has implemented measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.
Destroyed Russian military machinery sits on the Highway outside Borodyanka, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday.
Humanitarian situation worsening in Mariupol as heavy fighting continues, U.K. says
Heavy fighting and continued Russian airstrikes have plunged the besieged city of Mariupol deeper into a worsening humanitarian crisis, Britain's defense ministry has warned.
In an intelligence update published Wednesday, it said, “Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water.”
As the situation worsens, Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access "likely to pressure defenders to surrender," it said.
NATO foreign ministers convene in Brussels
NATO foreign ministers will convene in Brussels Wednesday to discuss how to further support Ukraine and pressure Russia to end its invasion of the country.
The summit comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea before the U.N. Security Council for more support in the fight against Russian forces.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to attend part of the two-day talks. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said Kuleba will provide an update on the situation on the ground, as well as on the latest in peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators.