Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant; Pelosi to meet Polish president

Civilians are finally being evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant where hundreds have been sheltering in the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, the key city that is otherwise under Russian control after months of siege.
The rescue operation in the southeastern port comes after weeks of failed efforts, with Russian forces bombarding the city as they battle to make progress in their new offensive in the region.
The United States and its allies have stepped up their military support for Kyiv, with the surprise weekend trip to the Ukrainian capital by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers the latest signal of growing Western backing.
Pelosi will meet with Poland's president on Monday, while First Lady Jill Biden is set to travel to NATO members Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with families who have fled the war.
First lady to travel to Romania, Slovakia and meet with Ukrainian refugee families
Jill Biden will become the latest U.S. political figure to visit eastern Europe amid the war in Ukraine this week.
The first lady will travel to Romania and Slovakia, two NATO members that share a border with Ukraine, during the five-day trip that starts Thursday.
She will meet with U.S. service members, embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers and educators in Romania before heading to Slovakia, where she will spend Mother's Day — Sunday May 8 — meeting with Ukrainian moms and their children who fled Russia's war.
Zelenskyy says Russian strikes on nonmilitary targets are ‘war of extermination’
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of waging “a war of extermination,” citing strikes against nonmilitary targets Sunday.
Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertilizer warehouses and residential neighborhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.
“The targets they choose prove once again that the war against Ukraine is a war of extermination for the Russian army,” he said.
He said Russia will gain nothing from the damage but will further isolate itself from the rest of the world.
“What could be Russia’s strategic success in this war?” Zelenskyy said. “Honestly, I do not know.”