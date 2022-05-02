Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant; Pelosi to meet Polish president

Civilians are finally being evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant where hundreds have been sheltering in the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, the key city that is otherwise under Russian control after months of siege.

The rescue operation in the southeastern port comes after weeks of failed efforts, with Russian forces bombarding the city as they battle to make progress in their new offensive in the region.

The United States and its allies have stepped up their military support for Kyiv, with the surprise weekend trip to the Ukrainian capital by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers the latest signal of growing Western backing.

Pelosi will meet with Poland's president on Monday, while First Lady Jill Biden is set to travel to NATO members Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with families who have fled the war.

