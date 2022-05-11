The House passed legislation Tuesday night that would provide $40 billion in new military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as the United States looks to step up its support for Kyiv in its defensive fight against Russia.
Ukraine claimed new battlefield gains in that fight, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying his country's forces had pushed invading troops out of four villages near Kharkiv in the northeast and back toward the Russian border.
Meanwhile, Kyiv said that it would halt the flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit hub in the country's east, citing interference from Moscow-backed troops for the move. It will instead seek to redirect the gas through Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Ukraine makes gains in northeast counteroffensive against Russian forces
Ukraine’s military has recovered territory in the northeast of the country, making gains against Russian forces and pushing them back toward the border.
“The occupiers are gradually being pushed back from Kharkiv oblast,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday, adding that invading troops had been pushed out of four villages in the region.
Ukraine’s forces may be within six miles of the Russian border, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russian forces from the Izyum area, located around 75 miles southeast of Kharkiv, are reportedly redeploying north to attempt to halt Ukraine's advance, its daily update said Tuesday afternoon.
The Kharkiv region, including the major city itself, came under heavy attack early in the war with many of its buildings destroyed by Russian strikes.
Ukraine strikes Russian resupply ships with drones, U.K. says
Ukraine’s military has successfully attacked Russian resupply vessels with drones, the United Kingdom’s defense ministry said Wednesday.
Ukraine launched successful attacks against air defenses and resupply vessels with Bayraktar drones, the defense ministry said in a daily intelligence update.
“Russia’s resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva,” the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, fighting continues on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, the U.K. said. If Russia consolidates its position in the island, “they could dominate the north-western Black Sea,” the ministry said. The island is off of Ukraine’s southwestern coast, south of Odesa.
The House passed legislation Tuesday night that would provide $40 billion in new aid to Ukraine as the Biden administration looks to step up U.S. support for Kyiv in its war against Russia.
The House voted 368-57 after President Joe Biden urged quick congressional action and Republicans balked at passing an additional $10 billion in Covid relief funds alongside the military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. All 57 no votes came from Republicans.
The supplemental funding measure now heads to the Senate. GOP leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he asked Biden last week to separate the coronavirus aid from the Ukraine funding.