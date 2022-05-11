The House passed legislation Tuesday night that would provide $40 billion in new military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as the United States looks to step up its support for Kyiv in its defensive fight against Russia.

Ukraine claimed new battlefield gains in that fight, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying his country's forces had pushed invading troops out of four villages near Kharkiv in the northeast and back toward the Russian border.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said that it would halt the flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit hub in the country's east, citing interference from Moscow-backed troops for the move. It will instead seek to redirect the gas through Ukrainian-controlled territory.

